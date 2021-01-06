Sia Net Worth 2021

Talking of the most influential voices in the world, we can tell this young woman is one of them who has it. Top hits that put an eternal stamp on her career are “Chandelier” and “Chip Thrills.” and they each count more than a billion views on YouTube. Follow the article below to find out more about the education and lifestyle of a pop star.

Early Life

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler’s birth date was on the 18th of December 1975. She was born to Phil Colson and Loene Furler, in Adelaide, Australia. She was surrounded by the sound of music since she was born because her father was an artist, as her uncle too. Most of Phil’s friends were musicians also and some of them were performing in popular bands at that time. The pop star was chasing her education at the “Adelaide High School.” Early musical guide she had through songs of Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Aretha Franklin. They were her idols while growing up, and she used to love to make tributes with their songs and style.

Career

The talented artist started her career in the ’90s. There was a band called “Crisp” who performed jazz music in a place where she was raised. She became a part of this group as their vocalist. In 1997 a famous singer decided to try her luck as a solo performer and recorded her first album, “Only See.” This album was sold in 1200 copies. This was not bad for a new and local performer; however, she wanted more, so she decided to move to London and chase more significant opportunities.

She had a boyfriend in the UK, but before she moved, he passed away after a big car crash. The young singer was desperate, but she still wanted to move to London. One of the icons of funk and jazz music “Jamiroquai” band took her as their voice in the background, and these were big steps towards a successful career. New doors were opening for her slowly, and she was contributing as a vocal for a few big bands.

Sia was preparing her second album, “Healing is Difficult,” and brought out a few songs as “Taken for Granted” under “Sony Music.” In the meantime, her music was becoming popular on the global level, and following years she started getting awards for her hard work and recording more singles that were taking top positions on radio and charts in England and Australia. Some of the productive cooperation she had David Guetta and Rihanna.

She was writing texts for one of the most popular songs in their careers too. The biggest boom was with her song “Chandelier” in 2015 when she was already building her career in America and reached US Billboard Hot 100. This song brought her four nominations as well. Her seventh album, “This Is Acting” was nominated for Grammy Awards as “Best Pop Vocal Album.” The recording from that album “Cheap Thrills” was one of the brightest so far in her career as it was one of the most listened songs in more than twenty countries.

Personal Life

As mentioned earlier, the pop star has a big wound from a tragically ended love story. In 2014 she got married to Erik Anders Lang, but they split in 2016. There are rumors from 2020 that Sia adopted a son lately, and she would like to remain single forever.

Sia Net Worth 2021

As of March 2021, Sia has an estimated net worth of around $30 million. Her fortune is coming from her singing career and concerts all over the world. The famous singer currently lives in Los Angeles at an outstanding mansion worth $4.3 million.