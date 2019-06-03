Side Hustle Ideas For Everyone

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Let’s face it! Not all of us have interesting and well-paid jobs. And so people start looking for all sorts of side jobs. Some of them need side hustle ideas to make money; others are just looking for alternative careers.

In any case, what kind of side job do you consider a good one?

Side jobs to look for

Flexible schedule. Since a side hustle implies that you still have your regular 9 to 5 job, you need something you can do in the evenings or on weekends.

No official registration. It’s unlikely someone will want to officially register his or her small part-time business. At least, until it turns into a primary income source.

No or little investment needed. That’s understandable. People seeking for side hustle ideas probably cannot afford the massive investment.

No office required. A good side job is the one you can do at home, or at a café, or at any other place you find comfortable.

As you can see, any kind of online activity is your best option as most of them meet these requirements.

Affiliate marketing

This type of online job is one of the most popular side hustle ideas to make money. On the web, one can find lots of companies that want influencers and bloggers to place their links. In this case, your website or blog turns into a marketing platform, and people pay for using it.

For instance, if you keep a blog devoted to skiing and snowboarding, you can collaborate with shops selling sports gear.

Advantages: You can monetize your hobby.

Disadvantages: Cash withdrawal usually takes a long time. Your website must be really popular if you want to attract companies.

Copywriting

Writing and rewriting texts is another popular side job on the internet. Nowadays almost anyone who wants to make money online writes texts. As a result, the competition in this sphere is very severe, but at the same time, the demand for such specialists is high as well.

Copywriters create text content for websites – write SEO-friendly articles, instructions, video scripts, etc. Many companies using online channels for promotion have full-time copywriters on the staff, but some keep using freelancers, which is just what you want.

Advantages: Writing original and SEO-friendly texts isn’t that hard and it doesn’t require much time.

Disadvantages: Few companies pay decent money for copywriting.

Selling services online

Most online businesses sell things, but why not sell services? If you have valuable skills and professional knowledge, you can work as a freelancer or a free artist.

Fiverr is a huge marketplace where people buy all kinds of services online. They need translations from foreign languages; web design; developing programs and applications; administrating social media groups and many more.

If you have something to offer, it’ll be a good side job.

Advantages: You can do what you know very well.

Disadvantages: People will pay you only if your skills are high enough.

Teaching online

If you have skills and knowledge, you can not only sell them but share as well.

We live in a wonderful world. A hundred years ago, most people were obsessed with making their living and had no time for anything else. Nowadays people want to learn and experience personal growth.

So you can teach them online. Teach what? Anything they want! How to play the guitar; how to write poems; how to make web pages; how to cook; how to speak foreign languages, etc.

Advantages: If you’re good at teaching, you can make decent money.

Disadvantages: Without proper self-promotion, finding students can be hard.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping is an interesting online business model that might interest those looking for side hustle ideas to make money.

In simple words, you create a web store and sell products online. But you don’t stockpile goods! You order something from a wholesaler only after a customer has placed an order with your store. You can resell goods from such marketplaces as Amazon or AliExpress. Such all-in-one solution as AliDropship Plugin allows you to search for and import products to your site directly from AliExpress quickly and easily. With this tool, anyone can create a professional web store and start running a dropshipping business in mere minutes.

Some people who own several dropshipping stores make several thousand dollars a month! And you don’t have to quit your main job.

Advantages: Business can turn into your main source of income.

Disadvantage: Can require a lot of learning and some investment.

Making stuff to sell

If e-commerce is not really your thing, you can try selling handmade stuff. In fact, anything goes from home-baked treats to plush toys.

Some people feel sick of identical clothes, accessories, figurines, vases and everything. So the demand for unique handmade products is far from zero. And that’s where you can utilize your skills or hobbies and sell this stuff on eBay or Amazon.

Advantages: Great way to earn additional money from your hobby.

Disadvantages: With the number of orders growing, it can quickly turn into a second full-time job.