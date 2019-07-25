Signs That A Woman Needs to Get Laid…And Fast!

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We’ve all been there…

It can happen to the best of us. Sometimes there’s just no one around to get it on with for whatever reason. A few weeks, and you’re doing okay. A few months, and you start getting frustrated. A few years, and you start to wonder why you even have your parts since they don’t seem to serve a purpose anymore anyway.

We’ve all been there and it can totally make you feel like a different person. Whether you find becoming extremely sensitive to sexy strangers or just vowing to stop taking care of yourself altogether, these are some behaviors you’ll definitely recognize if you’ve ever needed a little something-something. Bad.

The Sheets

Let’s be honest, when you’re in a dry spell, changing the sheets can fall to the wayside. Who are you trying to impress, your dog? No. Ladies who’ve been firmly in a desert know that sheet changing happens when:

1) you spill your tea/coffee/vodka

2) your mom is coming to visit

3) you just can’t take it anymore

4) when a partner to end that dry spell with appears on the horizon

Those are the only options.

Going Incognito

Guys aren’t the only ones who like to watch adult movies to get them in the mood for self-exploration. Our tastes may vary, but we still like to watch other people getting it on when we can’t. We’ve all gotten to know that mysterious, trench-coated silhouette very well when we’re not getting to know anyone else…

Private Dancer

The male stripper is making a big comeback these days with traveling shows like Chippendales and movies like Magic Mike. We all know that we will go approximately 80% harder than anyone else at these shows if we are missing the D.

P.S. If you’re at one of these and your friend is screaming just a little too loud, you gotta step up your wing-woman game! Help your friend get it, girl!

Measurable Hair

Sometimes personal grooming is for us. Often, it’s for our partners. When she’s not getting touched somewhere that grows hair, a lot of women won’t go to great lengths to shave at all. Our legs start looking like those of a wooly mammoth if no one has been running their hands up and down them.

Plus, how fun is it to rub your own hands on your dry spell fuzz?

Body Image

When no one has seen what’s under your clothes for a while, there is a good chance you’re feeling insecure about what you look like naked. There isn’t a joke here, nor is this a fun one. It’s just true.

Remember, you’re just as hot as the last time you did get it on (even if it was months ago). Strip down and love yourself, queen!

Subtlety

Ladies in a dry spell know that we get totally fixated on the bodies of others. A quick scan, and you can tell a man’s entire history just by the way he pours his coffee or drives his car.

TBH unsatisfied ladies are basically superhero/witches. As are satisfied ladies. And all ladies.

Hot and Heavy

We’re all guilty of picturing others in bed when we’re not getting any in our own. Come on; fess up! That lack of intimacy just makes us look at things in a different way.

You may not otherwise give a couple a second glance, but when you see a hot young couple on the street… you’re lying if you said your thoughts don’t wander to what they look like going at it!

P H Y S I C A L C O N T A C T

It’s key. Hey, you’re probably not proud of it, but you’ve definitely lingered in a hug with a totally platonic friend if you’re feeling D deprived. Male or female, it doesn’t matter. What does it having someone close to you for a change!

Into Sports

Picture it:

It’s football season, and you hate sports. Then, for the first time in your life, you find yourself watching those players intently and really getting into the game. Yeah… the game. Definitely not the muscular, athletic people in tight clothes running around the field. Super not that.

Indulgence

Many women spend so much time policing what and how much they eat, but that’s not always possible when you’re in sex desert. Which is honestly good. Dry spells have gotten me to the most comfortable relationships with food I’ve ever had.

Hey, the steam has to blow out somewhere and a lot of times that’s chocolate and french fries. Ain’t nothing wrong with that. Live a little!

All the Toys

You get like really into sex toys. Vibes, dildos, lubes, and more stuff your bedside drawers… and honestly you’re probably having the best Os of your life. Men are great and all, but a dry spell and a good vibe can really help a woman get to know herself.

Slow Hand

You also get really, really acquainted with your own hand in addition to your toys. Sometimes a slow, steady solo-playtime is a nice change of pace. Watch from wrist cramps, though. Seriously dangerous territory!

Put The Weight On Me

The only thing you can’t replicate yourself is that skin-to-skin contact and the weight of another person on you. You find yourself fantasizing about it, craving it, and totally worried that you’re going to forget what it feels like. Don’t fret — every dry spell has to end sometime.

Just Catching Up

You totally start finding yourself wanting to text old flames, old friends, and old f*ckboys who you swore off years ago in the hopes that they might be down to mess around again. Hold off, though… you probably wrote them off for a reason.

Or, you know, text them and see what happens if you really can’t stop yourself. I would vote for Tinder instead if you absolutely need a fix, though!

Laying It Out There

And finally, when that spell ends and you finally get back into the swing of things with a new partner (sexual or romantic) and it’s the best thing in the world. Armed with all your months of playing it solo, the duet is even better than it was before!

Get on with your bad selves, ladies! You’ll make it through the desert soon enough.

How have you dealt with dry spells? Let us know in the comments

Original by Emily Hingle