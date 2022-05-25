What Are Silk-screened T-shirts?

There are many benefits of screen printing. Due to the nature of the process, it works best with only one or two colours. While digital printing requires the ink to be soaked into the T-shirt, screen printing uses a very thick ink that coats the top of the shirt and leaves it too soft to touch.

The process is very economical for the brands that sell T-shirts & ensures high sales because customers love it. So, when something is so viral and useful, why not talk about it a bit? How do brands go about the process of making silkscreened T-shirts? You can visit amphasisdesign.com for more information. Now, let’s discuss:

What is screen printing?

Also known as silk screening, screen printing is a manual process for making custom t-shirts. It uses a silkscreen that is placed on top of the T-shirt. The brightly coloured ink is then drawn on the T-shirt to create the design.

It takes a lot of skill to do this, and the results are best when performed by a professional t-shirt company like. Professional firms have the experience and the know-how, & also have the special tools that enable them to create a large consignment of custom t-shirts that will look amazing.

1. Coverup

Once the customer has submitted his or her design & is satisfied with it, it’s time for the artisans to work.The screen is the basic tool used to make custom silk screen t-shirts. It looks like a home screen door. Different manufacturers may use different types of screens for the cover-up.

2. The process of colour matching

A very interesting step in the process. Creators use special inks and mix them together until they get the right colour on the t-shirt. These inks are of the highest quality and are intended to last a very long time. They are also very thick, which means that the design will visually “pop” in terms of colour and thickness. Once they have been mixed and matched in thecolour lab, it is time to start the process of silk screening.

3. Press

Generally, people use a large metalworking tool called the press in this next step of the process. It weighs several hundred pounds and is in the shape of a circle. There are 12 “weapons’ ‘ with a flat area where one can put a wooden silkscreen. It’s like a man’s assembly line, where once a shirt is made, the wheel is turned, and the next blank T-shirt receives the same silkscreen treatment.

4. The drying process

After applying the ink, artists or artisans place the shirt (with wet ink) on a conveyor type device that operates it under a heat source. This dries the ink on the skin and settles on the T-shirt permanently. In the efficient firms, their eagle-eyed inspector stands at the very end of the production line. This person looks at each shirt and makes sure it looks exactly like the one we sent you earlier.

Why People buy T-shirts?

T-shirts are one of the most popular products on the market. They are versatile, affordable, and can be worn with just about anything. Plus, they make a great marketing tool – they can be used to promote your business, product, or event.

There are a few reasons why t-shirts are so popular. First of all, they are easy to merchandise. You don’t need a lot of space or a lot of expensive equipment to sell t-shirts. You can set up a simple stand or use printing and mailing services to get your shirts out to your customers quickly and cheaply.

Second, t-shirts are versatile. You can use them for a variety of different marketing purposes – you can use them to promote your business, product, or event. For example, you could use them to promote a sale or offer, or you could use them to advertise your company’s mission or message.

Finally, t-shirts are affordable. Even if you don’t make a lot of money from selling t-shirts, you will still be able to make a profit because they are such an affordable product. In addition, there is no need for expensive branding or marketing materials – just put some great designs on some great shirts and you’re ready to go!

Here are a few key points to keep in mind when buying t-shirts:

Size matters – One of the most common mistakes people make when buying t-shirts is not properly measuring their body size. Make sure to take into account your bust, waist, and hip measurements when shopping for shirts so that you get the right fit. Don’t forget the sleeves – Just as important as the shirt’s size is its fit, its sleeves also need to be in proportion to your arm size. If you have unusually large arms, it might be advantageous to go for a shirt with long sleeves in order to avoid exposing your skin too much. Beware of sales – Sales are a great way to save money on shirts, but be careful not to overspend. Oftentimes, shirts that are on sale are of lower quality and may not last as long as more expensive options. Make sure to read the reviews before making any purchases and choose wisely!

What colour to buy?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as trends vary depending on the region and even the specific time period. However, some of the more popular colours for t-shirts right now include black, navy, red, and green. You can also try out some brighter colours if you’d like – they tend to be more popular during the summer months.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed our blog on what silk-screened t-shirts are! If you didn’t, don’t worry, because we haven’t even scratched the surface of all the fascinating information available on this topic. We recommend that you take a look at our website and explore the different types of silk-screened t-shirts that are available in the market. We also encourage you to leave your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below!