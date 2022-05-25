Have you ever wished for a way to remotely listen to your husband/wife on your android phone when you know your partner is with someone else right now?

Well, your wish has come true. In this article, I am going to tell you exactly how you can listen to someone’s surrounding remotely without them knowing.

I do not like to stretch things up so let’s get to the point straight away. You can do this by using a spy app. There are many apps available in the market that come with an ambient recording feature. But the spy apps that I am going to tell you about are FlexiSPY and iKeyMonitor, these are two of the best spy apps for ambient recording according to Spylisticles.

Method 1: How To Remotely Listen In On Android Phone

Well, we have established that it can be done easily by using a spy app so let’s now see how the spy app called FlexiSPY can help you do it.

Firstly, you will need to have physical access to your husband’s/wife’s cell phone to install FlexiSPY on it. The installation will hardly take 10-15 minutes.

Once installed, you will have to log in to your FlexiSPY account. After logging in, go to the Data menu option which will be available on the left menu strip. Now go to the Ambient option.

After clicking on the Ambient option, you will see multiple options on the right side of the window. You can instantly start recording the surround sound from your boyfriend’s/girlfriend’s cell phone remotely without them knowing. And when I say instantly, it means within seconds. The working of FlexiSPY is so quick that it starts recording ambient sounds within seconds of clicking the Record button.

The surround sound recording can be done for a pre-defined amount of time. And once the recording gets completed, you will be able to listen to these recordings by going to the same Ambient menu option on the left.

If you want, then you can also schedule the ambient recording for a later date and time. Just click on the Schedule button present in the upper right corner and select the date and time when you want to record the surround sound from your spouse’s cell phone. That’s it, you are good to go. FlexiSPY will start recording the ambient sounds at the specified date and time remotely without anyone knowing.

The best thing about FlexiSPY is that it lets you star mark important recordings so that they do not get mixed up with other ambient recordings. And you can also see all the star-marked recordings in one place.

If you want to save recordings for later use then you can also download them. And listen to them whenever you want.

So this is how you will be able to remotely listen in on an android phone using a spy app like FlexiSPY.

Method 2: How To Remotely Record Surrounding Sounds

Let us now see how iKeyMonitor can help you listen in on your Android phone.

Like FlexiSpy, you will first have to purchase the plan of iKeyMonitor. iKeyMonitor also offers a free plan, unlike the FlexiSPY. But sadly listening to surrounding sound is not available in its free plan.

Once you have purchased the plan, you will then have to get physical access to the target phone and install iKeyMonitor on it.

After installing, log in to your iKeyMonitor account and go to the Surrounding option available under Logs main menu option. Here you will be able to see all the ambient recordings that you have done in the past. Since you are using it for the first time so you will not able to see any recording.

If you want to record the ambient sound of your partner right now then you can click on the Record Live Surrounding Sound button. Unlike FelxiSPY, iKeyMonitor takes around 5 minutes to start the ambient recording on the target phone, once the button is clicked.

After the recording is finished, it is then shared to your iKeyMonitor account. And you will either be able to listen to it directly or you will be able to download it. The good thing is that you will be able to do all this remotely without the target user knowing.

Like FlexiSPY, iKeyMonitor also gives you an option to schedule a recording in advance. You can click on the Schedule button and select the date and time of recording. iKeyMonitor will then start the recording at the given date and time. And once the recording is completed, you will be able to listen to it remotely on your iKeyMonitor account.

iKeyMonitor also gives you an option to filter the recordings according to the month. So you look at the recordings that were done in a particular month.

So this is how you will be able to use iKeyMonitor to listen remotely to your spouse/kid remotely on your Android.

Can Spy Apps Do More Than Recording Ambient Sounds?

Yes, Spy apps like FlexiSPY and iKeyMonitor will not only help you in doing ambient recording remotely without anyone knowing but will help you do a lot more. You will be able to spy on the cell phone of your cheating spouse remotely. You can know how you can do it by reading this article.

Not only on your spouse’s cell phone, but you will also be able to spy on your children’s cell phones using these spy apps.

And when I say spy on a cell phone, I mean to spy on their Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, text messages, locations, photos, videos, etc i.e on everything. So you will be able to see whom your kid/spouse talks to on different social media platforms. And you will be able to track where they spend their entire day. Not only this but you will also be able to listen to their normal call recordings as well as VoIP call recordings.

So there are a lot of things that you will be able to do using a spy app.