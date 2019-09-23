Skin Care Brand Buying Guide

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s never too late to get your skin back healthy. If you’re trying to lose weight, or just want to see some good skin results, it’s no secret to anyone that being healthy is essential to your happiness and well-being. If you want to put your best face forward for the season, then buying the best skincare brand for the job is something you should seriously consider.

But before you do that, a popular skincare and wellness brand, 23MD highlights a few things you need to consider.

1. Understand your skin type needs

Determine if you have either a dry, oily, normal, combination or a sensitive skin. You will want to pick a skincare product that is suitable for your type of skin.

2. Think about any possible skin issues that you might be having

If you have any issue such as wrinkles, pimples, scars, acne, or blackheads, choose a brand that will address these issues. Some products cause an itching or burning sensation on sensitive skins, so be particularly careful.

3. Consider any allergies that you might have

In most cases, allergies act up because of the ingredients contained in a skincare product. Read the ingredients carefully before purchasing a product

4. Your Budget

The price of a skincare product is determined by a lot of things, one of them being the brand. Remember, to get excellent results; you do not necessarily have to spend too much.

5. Choosing the brand

Consider going for little quantities at first

Buy a small amount of a product at first, but don’t use it on your face. You can use it on a different area of your skin to gauge the reaction. If you do not see any adverse reaction after several applications, you can use it more broadly, but gradually.

6. Choose an exfoliator

Exfoliation is one of the methods of maintaining your skin’s youthfulness by taking advantage of your body’s natural healing. There are two primary products used for exfoliation, namely microdermabrasion cream and a glycolic acid cleanser.

They are both used to remove the outer, dull, and rough layer of the skin. Exfoliation does not only remove the dead parts; it also stimulates the production of new cells.

Look for a product that will rejuvenate collagens found on your skin, especially those that naturally diminishes as you age.

Remember that you will never find a magic pill to replace your skin’s collagen. The good news is that there is a way that you can accelerate the production of this beneficial component in your body: The secret is Peptides.

During the process of collagen break downs, there is the release of a particular type of peptides. This is basically a sign that your skin has been damaged and requires some new collagen.

7. Maintain a regimen

After you have selected an arsenal of skincare brands, sticking to a regimen that is well thought of gives you that younger looking, smooth and radiant skin you dream of. Follow this guide and within a few weeks, you will reap the fruits of your hard work.