Your Smartphone is Your Castle: Why Do You Need Android Antivirus

We all know that modern smartphones are small swiss-knives in the world of technology. We got used to managing everything crucial for us via phones, from paying for everyday services to playing games. As a multifunctional tool, a smartphone requires careful handling. We never think much about security or maintenance until it can be too late.

Don’t worry, usually, nothing wrong happens, but when it does, it takes too much time and money. So why paying twice and being always conscious about your smartphone wellbeing, if you can beforehand install and run antivirus that will do all the worrying for you.

We will review what common issues you can face as a holder of Android smartphone, how to fix and prevent them, and why it is needed to install antivirus after all. Don’t be surprised, as much as smartphones have evolved; the top antivirus developers keep up with the latest relevant trends. So, you can be sure that you are paying for a quality product.

Viruses? In My Android?

The most common problem that modern users face is malware. Malware, or malicious software, are programs that seriously harm and corrupt your smartphone performance and data. These programs include viruses, worms, spyware, trojans, and you never know for sure whether there such malicious programs can hide. They are dangerous as they can steal, encrypt, or delete your data.

They seriously mess up with your phone core functions and can cause unwanted consequences. We cannot count exactly how much there are different types and modifications of malware, as they appear every day. Similar to disease, they evolve and search for new ways of making your day just a bit worse. Also, even though the most common way to catch such unpleasing gift is unprotected and corrupted websites and emails, your phone can be compromised through Bluetooth or WiFi connections. Although Android systems aren’t worse than iOS, they are more likely to be compromised.

Scary as it is, you still can prevent it from happening. That’s why you need to consider decent antivirus that will be the shield of your smartphone. Many respected websites have their tops of the best Antivirus for Android solutions, like bestantiviruspro.org. However, the choice is always up to you. Your options are almost unlimited with all different bundles from titans and newcomers of the IT security industry.

Know the Red Flags

So, you have a new fresh phone, or maybe it is an old friend who accompanies you since your teenage years. You know how it works, you know everything about it, even if it is weeks that you have it. Still, you can miss some disturbing signs, and then it is too much of a headache. How can you tell that something is off?

Some viruses and worms can be unnoticed if you don’t pay enough attention to these red flags. First of all, your phone becomes incredibly slow. Every application takes almost forever to open, in perspective of fast running and smoothly working applications on updated systems. Of course, there can be other reasons why your phone decided to show its temper. But if you notice the unexpected anabiosis of your phone, you can start to search for the enemy.

Secondly, your battery becomes a pale shadow, in comparison to its previous persistence. If you start to search for power plugs anxiously and your charger is something that you never leave, then something is off. Draining batteries are normal for old phones, phones that you have naturally drained with extensive use of applications, or just one in a thousand chance you got the one with malfunction. However, if you see that your phone goes unconscious even if you don’t touch it – then its a sign.

The third disturbing sign that you need antivirus is pop-up ads. Well, we ignore unwanted advertisement almost naturally, just by never paying attention to them. However, it is not normal if ads start to interrupt your normal flow with your phone. As much as we cannot avoid the titans of marketing, your phone is not a platform for suspicious banners.

Then, have you ever noticed that you are seeing the results of something that you never actually remember you were doing in the first place? We are not describing the scenario of a crazy party, where you got carried away with too much fun. We are talking about the applications that you may not have downloaded, but they are still there, pestering you and harming your system.

And last, but not least. There is no storage space, and something crazy happens with your internet provider connection. Malware doesn’t care for your beloved photos and data, and it pursues only its interests. As soon as you notice that something is beyond the results of your operations, try to fix it with appropriate antivirus tools.

Verdict

Although you can protect yourself from malware and other unexpected issues by being cautious when entering websites and connecting to networks, you still have to be prepared to fight back. Never download shady applications, don’t open suspicious emails, or join unprotected networks. Then pick up the best choice for your smartphone, and it will be grateful for such a decision.