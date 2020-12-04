7 Things That Make Slots the Most Popular Game in the Casino

Although many do not understand the principle of functioning, slots are games that people prefer to choose. Although many do not understand the principle of functioning, slots are games that people prefer to choose. These are the games that take first place by half-heartedness, both in the region and in the world. In addition to interesting graphics and good background music, these machines often offer a progressive jackpot, and that is exactly what attracts people to taste their luck. The first slot machine was invented back in 1896 and its popularity has been constantly growing since then. With the advancement of technology, the slot machines were also improved, so that from the first slot which consisted of three reels and a handle, we came to a modern VR slot.

What makes this game different from the others is the fact that this is a game of chance, or in the other words, slot machines use RNG (random number generator), meaning players cannot affect the outcome of the game. There are many reasons why these games rank among the most popular, and these are just some of them.

1. A tempting jackpot – Return to player

This term is also known as the payout percentage and is a long-term statistical parameter, which shows how much money was won by the player to how much money was paid in a certain slot game. Here is a simpler explanation. If the RTP of a game is 95% it means that if you play 100 rounds on a slot with $ 10 stakes per round, statistically you should get $ 950 per $ 1,000 bet. If you play below 100 rounds, the RTP could vary from 30% up to 1000%, but the more rounds you play the higher the chance that you will get a statistically matched RTP.

Here we must mention that the industry standard in the casino world is that the RTP slot game is 96%, but of course, there are games with a lower, but also games with a higher RTP. Having in mind the above, we can freely say that RTP is a very popular statistical category, because it is easy to understand and very inexperienced players, and it is also very easy to compare the quality of slot games by looking at this statistical parameter since all popular and respectable game providers always publish RTP your slot game. If you want to know which are the most profitable slots in this category, then read our article on the most profitable slot games in online casinos.

2. Volatility

Those players who want to take the game to the next level can calculate volatility, although this is much harder in the slot because there are often a large number of spins, and therefore a large number of payout combinations. Simply put, the higher the volatility, the lower the chances of winning and vice versa. Game providers typically classify slots into three categories when it comes to volatility, namely low, medium, and high volatility slots.

3. Globally accessible

Is there anything better than knowing that, despite the cold weather and the coronavirus pandemic, you can play your favorite game from anywhere, all you have to do is have a smartphone? All you have to do is choose an online casino and indulge in enjoyment. The benefits of online casinos are many, and the biggest is that you can play from anywhere at any time. Besides, thefirkintavern will convince you that you have all the games in one place.

4. Welcome bonuses

We all love to be rewarded and get something for free. In online casinos, new players are entitled to a bonus, which is considered a gesture of welcome. However, this bonus can vary from casino to casino, but also from the amount of your first deposit. Therefore, read the Terms and Conditions before choosing a place to dedicate your money and time.

5. Great selection of games

The popularity of slots is greater because the games are diverse so that each player will undoubtedly find the right one for himself. On the Internet, you can find many online casinos that offer free slot games. Of course, you will not have the opportunity to make real money here, but you will have great fun. Fans of classic slots will easily find what they want. This group of slots includes those whose working principle is based on a mechanical mechanism. This type of slot is most often chosen by the older generations who long for the old days before it was invented. We come to video slots that have won the sympathy of players in a very short time and 99% of slots belong to this group. Lately, you can hear more and more about Megaways slots, as well as VR slots in which the player controls spin with body movements.

6. Cryptocurrencies are acceptable

Cryptocurrency trading has become very popular in recent years. In addition to the fact that with certain cryptocurrencies it is possible to pay for a luxury trip, plane ticket, or schooling, many online casinos gladly accept them as a method of payment. Their biggest advantage is that the player remains anonymous.

7. Online slot tournaments

In online casinos, you can play hundreds of different, popular games, and the game has now been raised to a higher level as there is also an online tournament slot. Participation in the tournament is sometimes free and sometimes requires a certain payment. You will notice that online casinos often offer tournaments on new slots that need to be introduced to players. If you’re the type of player who gets bored of one game quickly, tournaments are the right way to freshen up the game a bit.

Final thoughts

This type of game is certainly one of the most relaxing, as it does not require excessive effort as is the case with some card, strategy games such as blackjack. All you need to do is settle in comfortably, relax, and indulge.