How to Choose the Perfect Wedding Shoes for a Groom?

A wedding is that once in a lifetime opportunity for you to look at your stylish best. Only then can you feel happily confident on your big day! Just because you are not a bride, it does not mean that you don’t deserve that extra attention.

Now, finding a stunning wedding attire is fun, at least when compared to finding the venue or the caterer for the groom. Combine that dress with a vocabulary pair of wedding shoes, and you are all set to add the oomph element to your wedding’s charm.

Not sure about what shoe type to select for the big day? Let’s find out how you can choose the perfect formal wedding shoe. Remember that a finely-cut suit can lose its sheen when not paired with an equally elegant pair of wedding shoes. So, this fun search needs to be taken seriously as well!

If there’s a dress code, that is the first great idea for a shoe type

Men’s wedding shoes come in a range of options – modern, classic, and completely casual. Most weddings opt for a dress code. That is perhaps the first idea for the type of shoes as well.

It is easier to select a shoe type if the theme is pre-decided. Formal, semi-formal, or casual, there are a lot of options in each category to make the day perfect and vibrant for a beaming groom.

Wedding shoes must complement the color and style of the wedding attire

A black tuxedo-wearing groom looks posher than in any other attire. Matching black leather Oxfords shoes might be a perfect choice to go for. If you can afford it, go for premium wedding shoes that are cut from a single piece of leather. The simple and elegant black leather shoes naturally blend with every wedding theme.

If the wedding attire is a suit, choose a color for shoes that complements the fine suit instead of dulling it. A groom who is happy to wear a brown formal suit can go for traditional wedding shoes like Oxfords or Brogues in brown leather. The combination exudes class and style for any man who sets his eyes on them.

Don’t compromise on comfort!

No one wants to look a tad uncomfortable at his wedding. The bride might get the wrong signal, or the aunts definitely will! A wedding can go longer than expected for a million unimaginable reasons. So, choose wisely, and dress elegantly to feel proud and happy, like you are supposed to feel. There is a lot to do when organizing a wedding. So, on that day, there should be absolutely nothing that can bother you.

It comes in handy to wear new shoes a few times to avoid any last-minute blisters that can come from a pair of leather shoes. Only a premium brand can bring that much confidence and comfort. Be sure to spend a few extra dollars to buy one out of the best formal wedding shoes for men.

Consider the venue, and then make a choice!

A beach wedding requires different footwear for a traditional wedding. A lot of people are taking their weddings outdoors, and if that’s what you want, the choice of shoes is a crucial consideration.

For a wedding at the beach, perhaps one can try something a little cooler than formal wedding shoes for men. Perhaps a semi-casual pair of shoes could be appropriate. Select either a fashion loafer, a weaved loafer, or a dress loafer which generally goes well with any casual attire, and even a trouser. The more cooler it gets, the less formal you can go with your choice of shoes.

Try on the exclusive elevator wedding shoes, just to be sure!

If you’re a few inches shorter than you wanted to be, or the bride is a few inches taller than you imagined her to be, buying elevator wedding shoes can be a great idea. It gives your heels an extra boost. But if you do choose them, make sure to walk in them a few days before the wedding. Sometimes, the extra cushion might need a little practice to get used to.

Semi-formal settings come with plenty of different options

For a semi-formal setting, you can choose a designer slipper-style wedding shoe that is much in vogue. Designer slippers are edgy and sophisticated and are gaining more popularity than ever.

Another option is wingtip styled Brogue shoes. It is a great option for a wedding occasion and comes with low heels and toe caps that are embellished with perforations. It is a unique shoe that comes in a variety of variations and is well-suited to any occasion.

Loafers are a great choice if your wedding is at a location which can be hot and humid. The slip-on loafer style shoes are classy and comfortable and can be worn even without socks if you want to keep your feet cooler. Loafers are available in a range of materials. So, the groom can choose accordingly.

It is your wedding, and it usually comes once in a lifetime. Half the charm of it lies in organizing it well in time – the rehearsal dinner venue, caterer, flower decorations, the list is endless. The other half lies in being happy and comfortable as per your style. So, whether it is formal, semi-formal, or casual, select a vibe that makes you happy, and you are going to rock that attire and shoes, and look your absolute best!