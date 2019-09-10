18 Daring Examples Of Celebrity Toe Cleavage

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Something is afoot in Hollywood! Toe cleavage is everywhere. Celebs are steppin’ out in heels cut so low you can practically see their pedicures — and let me tell you something: I like it. I am a big fan of toe cleavage. Perhaps because it’s cleavage that I have, as opposed to the traditional sort. I am rocking some nearly vulgar toe cleave today (as you’ll see later in “What Are We Wearing Today?”) and this morning, I spent an almost disturbing amount of time perusing the photos of celebrity toe cleave on toe cleavage blogs like The Toe Cleavage Blog. Yes, such a place exists and it is heaven if you are a fan of feet. Anyway, to hold you over until my toe cleave is revealed this afternoon, here are 18 examples of celebrity toe cleavage. (Mine is just as good, if not as rich and famous.)

1. Jennifer Lopez

2. Khloe Kardashian

3. Katy Perry

4. Kim Kardashian

5. Lea Michele

6. Jessica Alba

7. Blake Lively

8. Brooklyn Decker

9. Eva Longoria

10. Cat Deeley

11. Demi Lovato

12. Rachel Bilson

13. Renee Zellweger

14. AnnaLynne McCord

15. Katharine McPhee

16. Stacy Keibler

17. Olivia Munn

18. Selita Ebanks

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry