18 Daring Examples Of Celebrity Toe Cleavage

Something is afoot in Hollywood! Toe cleavage is everywhere. Celebs are steppin’ out in heels cut so low you can practically see their pedicures — and let me tell you something: I like it. I am a big fan of toe cleavage. Perhaps because it’s cleavage that I have, as opposed to the traditional sort. I am rocking some nearly vulgar toe cleave today (as you’ll see later in “What Are We Wearing Today?”) and this morning, I spent an almost disturbing amount of time perusing the photos of celebrity toe cleave on toe cleavage blogs like The Toe Cleavage Blog. Yes, such a place exists and it is heaven if you are a fan of feet. Anyway, to hold you over until my toe cleave is revealed this afternoon, here are 18 examples of celebrity toe cleavage. (Mine is just as good, if not as rich and famous.)
Contents
1. Jennifer Lopez
2. Khloe Kardashian
3. Katy Perry
4. Kim Kardashian
5. Lea Michele
6. Jessica Alba
7. Blake Lively
8. Brooklyn Decker
9. Eva Longoria
10. Cat Deeley
11. Demi Lovato
12. Rachel Bilson
13. Renee Zellweger
14. AnnaLynne McCord
15. Katharine McPhee
16. Stacy Keibler
17. Olivia Munn
18. Selita Ebanks
Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry