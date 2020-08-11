How to Create a Proper Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign?

When it comes to digital marketing, we can’t even imagine it without the most popular social media platforms in 2020, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and even TikTok. No marketing strategy is complete without a social strategy, because we all know how influential can be just one viral post on Facebook or Instagram, and how it can bring more traffic to your website or more purchases from your e-shop. According to an Australian SEO company named Digital muscle, the best way to target your audience is to optimize your content, so they can easily access it by simple browsing, using the keywords that are appropriate to your target group.

Before you start the campaign, you need to decide which platform or platforms you will use, so you can tailor the strategy. The content that brings a lot of reach and clicks on Facebook doesn’t necessarily become viral on Twitter, so you need to take care of every aspect. But, most important, you must know how these platforms work, and to recognize the mindset of the general users. That will help you create an effective ad, without following pre-made campaign templates, that generally are not good for every company.

Many marketers make the same mistake, they are trying to find a ready-to-use plan on the Internet, and just apply their content and hashtags, and then waiting for a miracle to happen. But, nothing will happen if you don’t know how to adjust even that plan for your strategy.

Here are a few tips on how to run a successful marketing campaign using social media:

1. Decide what your goal is

Setting a goal is an important step because that will help you determine the whole concept of the ad. So, what do you want? Do you need more followers on your corporate profiles? You want to promote some product or service? Or, maybe you need to deliver an important message to the people? These answers will be very useful while you are creating the ad and deciding if you want to gain more customers or increase sales. When you don’t have a goal, you are just spending your budget on nothing, without accomplishing anything important.

2. Target the right audience

Many marketers are creating campaigns without targeting the people who will be interested in what the company is offering. That ends up spending money on empty reach and no clicks. In order to understand who will be interested in it, you need to create a generic consuming profile. Yes, write down all the characteristics of this imagined person and see how you can make him/her buy your product or use your service. Sometimes, the ads are gender targeted, or they are for a known location, and that information is helpful because you will avoid the general targeting and get right to the people you need.

3. Decide which channels you will use this time

Use the imaginary person you created and see which platforms he or she is using. You can determine that by age, profession, gender, and so many factors, that will give you a basic idea which social channels to use. If your target is people older than 40, probably you will find them mostly on Facebook, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t present on Twitter and Instagram too. But, this data will help you create the budget and decide how much money you will spend on every platform for this campaign. Follow the insights analytics, so you can get a better image of who your potential clients are. But, if you want to reach to teenagers and young adults, you better use Instagram or even TikTok for promoting your brand. Study the most popular content forms, and find a way how to implement it in your recent ad.

4. Create a timesheet

If you study the insights better, you will be able to determine which hours are crucial for your marketing strategy. Depending on the type of your website or page, you are getting more visits and engagements at a particular time in the day. So, use your clients’ habits to tailor the campaign just for them. But, if this step doesn’t work this time, don’t worry, you can always make some changes in the timesheet and check how it works if you start it earlier or later than usual.

5. Create the content

People love when something is visually beautiful and they will really appreciate every effort to make the ad more attractive, by using pictures, illustrations, or even gifs and short videos. Creating a proper image or video is really time-consuming and many companies decide to start their ad with just plain text, which is a huge mistake. People don’t want to read books on social media. That’s why you must put more effort into creating engaging content. You can use online templates, or you can take the whole experience one step further and create original multimedia for your social platforms.

Use the creative idea for the campaign, use our advice above, and then you are ready to start it. Also, you need to always have an answering strategy, because you will receive a lot of messages and comments, so be ready for that. Probably you will be able to predict the possible questions and comments, so you can also write some generic answers, and use it smartly.

6. Analyze the results

After the social ad ends, you can open the insights tab and see the results, so you can know did you reach to your initial goals, or not. It can also happen that you will get even better results than the basic plan and that is excellent. These results will also be helpful when you’ll be creating the next promotional campaign for your social media profiles.

Digital marketing is a specific field that is changing every day, so you can’t learn it by a book. The best you can do is follow the trends and learn how to use them to gain more traffic and increase sales, using the most commercial social media platforms.