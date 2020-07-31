Email marketing is a powerful business promotion tool. Proper use of this technology will increase conversions and attract new customers. This type of marketing allows companies to reach a large audience. The use of new principles and rules for building letters using the email marketing platform makes it possible to increase users interest and motivate them to interact with company representatives. You can use social media accounts or register on the website.

For your marketing campaign to be effective, you need to keep your list of email addresses clean. There is no point in storing information from users who don’t respond to emails or are not interested in the product for more than 30 days. Regular review and verification of the list of email addresses will help you get more out of your campaign and not waste money on mailings that aren’t interesting to your customers.

1. Personalize your letters

Letters must be personalized. The strategy of writing new letters should be well-thought-out to achieve a good result. Automated technologies allow you to bulk send messages aimed at specific consumers. The client with great interest will open a letter in which the company has addressed him personally. This creates a sense of engagement with the business and builds interest in the brand. According to statistics, personalized letters are opened more often than regular ones by 26%. This leads to higher conversion rates and higher revenue for the company.

Customers should feel that they are personally communicating with the company representatives. When creating an automated mailing letter using the top email marketing platform, you should think through the storyline to the smallest detail. Users shouldn’t feel like they are talking to a robot.

You can add a link to your product to an email. There is also a place for humour in such letters – a smile caused by a newsletter will be the decisive factor to go to the company’s page. It is recommended that you include helpful tips related to your area of business.

You can take your customer interaction to the next level with successful emailing solutions. In addition to the need to make sales by email, you can interest a customer with positive reviews of your product. The user can write a review or receive a discount during the next use of the company’s services.

2. Be concise and informative

Email marketing is a pretty effective way to attract customers and increase sales with the correct construction of letters. Every email should not contain a lot of information. This will prevent readers from focusing on the main thing and will reduce his interest.

Short and simple messages created in accordance with the effective email newsletter system are perceived much better than long ones. A bit of humour and the main aspects of your business are enough to increase the interest of a potential client. Don’t forget about visual effects:

bright pictures;

video content;

interesting links to follow.

Attractive headings with keywords are another reason to open an email. Unique content will also motivate users to go to your site and learn more about products or services.

Every user who receives your email should want to open it. If the heading is not catchy and the content seems dull, the letter will end up in the spam folder. Many unsubscriptions from mailing will lead to a decrease in the rating of the company and, in the worst case, to getting into the black list of providers.

3. Resend emails

The same letter can be sent multiple times. But it doesn’t need to be sent to all users without exception. This strategy is as follows. The first time the newsletter is sent to all users. In a few days, it’s time for a re-mailing. This time, not all addresses are involved. The letter should only reach those who didn’t open it the first time. It is enough to change the title a little and send a similar letter.

Customers who receive a repeat notification from the company are more likely to be interested in the content of the email. In this case, you don’t have to worry about creating new content. Only when the second group of users goes to your site or does the targeted action, you can start compiling another letter.

4. Interest is king

To increase the effectiveness of an advertising campaign using an enterprise email marketing platform, you should interest the user. There are clients who are not active buyers and don’t study the site, but their data is stored in your database. There are several techniques to increase the interest of the target audience.

Customers who go to the company’s website to shop for certain products add them to their cart. But they may not proceed to the checkout. If a user adds a specific product to his cart and doesn’t buy it within 24 hours, you can:

ask why the purchase was not completed;

remind him to complete the process;

suggest similar products that might be of interest.

Such letter can include information about discounts and promotions. Up-to-date bonus offers or discounts will help increase customers interest without causing negative emotions from receiving emails. You will be able to motivate users to make purchases by offering them additional privileges.

5. Allow users to engage in company’s life

You can ask a client for a small favour. Usually, this is something easy. It is enough to ask for a review or for sharing a link to the company’s site on a third-party resource. Remind him that this interaction is very important for the company. It will not be difficult for such user to write a few words about the organization, and the company will acquire an interested and loyal customer.

The use of the email marketing software platform allows you to compile mass mailings of this kind. Each client will feel unique and will try to help your business. At the same time, it is important not to forget about personalized letters – call the user by name or mention the information he specified during registration. It can be either a place of residence, or age category, or hobbies. The company must be interested in retaining every customer. Potential buyers will feel this and will more likely purchase your product.

Final words

Customers will easily agree to purchase certain products if they match their interests. Only the emails of those users who really need your products should remain in the contact database. Mailings to all, without exception, customers who have registered on the site or made a purchase once may not be successful. Perhaps users have already lost interest in your brand, in this case the letters will be immediately sent to spam folder.

Take care of the constant maintenance of interest and “live” communication with your users. This will allow you not to lose clients and increase the conversion rate of the site. The use of email marketing tools will help to create a strong and effective campaign that will attract new customers. More information on this can be found on www.atompark.com/email-marketing-system.