What Is The Best Solution For Skin Pigmentation? – 2020 Guide

Skin pigmentation problems are becoming common, mostly because of the strong effect of ultraviolet radiation (UVR) and other environmental causes. The conditions of uneven color, blotches, freckles can become distressing. And even though pigmentation doesn’t affect our health. It affects how we look, which can tell on our confidence in the long run.

In a bid to clear this uneven color off our face, we begin to look for solutions. This leads to asking ourselves one question; should I use creams or go natural? However, to find latest laser treatment, you should visit local aesthetic clinic such as Canada MedLaser Mississauga.

We might even have thought of using natural skin lightening creams. Yes, they are useful, but they must have the following ingredients to produce good results:

Natural Vitamin E

The benefits of Vitamin E for the health of the skin cannot be overemphasized. It contains enough antioxidant properties. The vitamin E oil removes dark spots and contributes positively to freckles’ lightening appearance on the skin.

Nutgrass Root Extract

These extracts have the property to reduce the melanin production in your skin by a whopping 40%. This is a reasonable procedure because we know the crucial importance of these pigment-to protects the skin from UV radiation.

Sunscreen

You would definitely need sunscreen ingredients to help protect your skin from the harmful radiation.

Natural Antioxidants

Antioxidants do not only protect your skin but they also completely counteract the effect of some free radicals that might cause skin damage.

The most effective way to prevent future hyperpigmentation from the sun is to wear sunblock. But how can you alleviate discoloration? I know you might be thinking of getting over-the-counter creams, chemical peels, or other prescribed creams. But are creaming the best solution for skin pigmentation?

Before I provide answers, it is crucial you know the active ingredients in these creams. Ingredients having hydroquinone, kojic acid, salicylic acid, etc., help remove pigmentation easily without any side effect or irritation. However, there are some ingredients in some creams that cause irritation. Estee Williams, a Dermatologist, explained that some creams have the potential to lighten skin and exfoliate because ingredients in them block the enzymes producing pigments.

Craig Kraffert, a certified dermatologist and president of Amarte. Also, treating skin pigmentation is increasing, and even the at-home options effectively tackle those dark spots.

Reasons For Skin Pigmentation

Pigmentation occurs first as patches turning darker in color that your regular skin. Skin pigmentation causes an uneven skin tone. And there are several reasons for skin pigmentation:

Genetics

Underlying medical conditions

Pregnancy could cause pigmentation at times.

Harsh sun exposure

Hormonal changes or abnormality.

Natural Ways To Deal With Skin Pigmentation

-Milk cream and Lemon: You can begin by combining fresh milk and little drops of melon. You can apply this to the affected area for sometime before washing it off.

– Honey: Since time immemorial, honey has always been good for the skin. Honey, in its natural state, has enzymes with potency to fade acne marks and skin pigmentation problems. You can get rid of skin pigmentation by applying raw honey to the affected area. Be sure to leave it for 30 minutes, then wash with lukewarm water. Don’t do this daily because washing with lukewarm water might harm your skin. Three times a week can do the trick.

– Apply Cucumber juice: You can create cucumber juice at home and apply it on your face or the affected area.

– Tomato Paste: A research once proved that tomato paste having enough lycopene can be used to handle skin pigmentation.

– Tomato Juice: Saying that tomato paste could help your skin must have tingled your alarm bell. However, if you’re scared of that, you can use tomato juice. We all know that tomato is rich in Vitamin A and other antioxidants. Applying tomato on your face or affected spots and allowing it to sit for 15 minutes can reduce skin pigmentation.

– Get the Orchid extracts: According to research, orchid extracts can help clear skin pigmentation. However, you might not get immediate results as you’ll need to apply this extract for eight weeks straight.

What Of Laser Treatment?

The laser treatment procedure for removing pigmentation can be used on any part of the body. Although pigmentation is mostly found in the hands and face, we should understand that parts exposed to certain elements often get pigmented.

According to canadamedlaser.ca, the laser treatment for skin pigmentation is safe and has no side effects on your skin. The treatment also doesn’t take much time to prove to you that it is not a complicated skin procedure.

Why Laser Treatment?

First, it is safe on all skin parts; face, hand, neck, chest, etc.

No recovery time is needed. After the process, you can get back to your daily routine as if nothing happened.

It gives immediate results. Unlike the natural that may take a long while, laser treatment is a quick and effective procedure.

Is it possible to recover skin pigmentation after a sunburn?

Yes, of course. You can get your skin back to normal if you are suffering from sunburn. I have provided a list of some essential oils that can help you:

Rose essential oil: Are you trying to get rid of dark spots obtained from sunburns? Rose essential oils can do the trick. Couple with the fact that it leaves your skin healthy.

Lavender essential oil: Laender helps your skin to heal faster from this gory sunburn effect.

Sandalwood: This oil doesn’t only prevent skin irritation. It helps you recover from the effects of sunburn on the skin.

Peppermint essential oil: This deals with the bacterial infections that may follow sunburn. Peppermint contains anti-inflammatory properties also.

Carrot essential oil: This is rich in vitamin oil that can positively affect skin tone after the adverse effect of sunburn.

*Note that you should check if you’re allergic to any of these substances before using them.

Skin Pigmentation Lifestyle

Before you go to bed, make sure you apply a little aloe vera gel and leave till morning. Wash it off with cold water. You can also mix a tablespoon of water and turmeric powder, and lemon juice. Dab this solution into a cotton bowl and apply on your face for some 20 minutes. Wash it off. But after doing this treatment, you should wait for at least an hour before getting into the sun.