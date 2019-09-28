Someone ( A Woman!) Has Finally Made A Smart Vibrator

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The vagina and the clitoris are two mysterious, understood by some, and treated properly by few. Science has done vast amounts of research on what makes a penis operate and what it likes, but there’s a dearth of information out there on female sexuality.

For men, an orgasm is a fact of life, as reliable as having to pee in the morning. For many women finding something that works sexually either with a partner or by your damn self is an exercise in frustration.

To understand the poon, you must be intimately familiar with the poon, on a micro-level. Lesbians are having more orgasms than straight or bisexual women because their familiarity with the vagina is much more intimate. It’s an infinite loop of sexual frustration: if you’re doing what you’ve always done without understanding what is or isn’t working, why would you keep at it? Liz Klinger understand this struggle, and she wants to make it better.

She told the Berkeley News, “I grew up in a more conservative family from the Midwest and we never talked about sex…and because I wasn’t able to ask questions early on, it only made me more curious to learn more about what was out there.”

She’s developed the Lioness, a smart vibrator that tracks sexual response and relays all that information to an app that naturally syncs up on your smartphone. The vibrator has sensors embedded throughout that record data of arousal and sexual response. The more you use it, the more information you have about what personally works for you.

The Lioness is up on Indiegogo, if you want to get in touch with your sexuality in a way that actually, maybe works!

Original by Megan Reynolds