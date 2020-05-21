5 Most Popular Sports to Bet On in the US

To begin with, we will give a definition of the term “sports betting” which is:

It is a game of chance in which the outcome of a sporting event is guessed. Betting options are offered by the bookmaker, and the eventual winnings are calculated by multiplying the stakes by the odds offered on the event.

There are several types of it, and it is possible to place bets on football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, tennis, handball, soccer, cycling, boxing… There are also horse races, dog races, television shows, elections and the like.

It is legal and is run by licensed bookmakers. If you want to become a user of an online bookmaker, first read the rights and conditions of use. The most important thing that needs to be provided to you is the payment of funds if your bet is winning, immediately after the event.

Betting offers are made by bookmakers and they decide what you can invest your money in. Therefore, before you start betting, check the offer it has and whether it meets your needs.

Odds are also set by the bookmaker. In essence, the odds are the value with which you multiply the money you have invested, and the product of that multiplication is your profit. The bookmaker accepts bets, but also makes a profit based on the margins it sets. Bookmakers must be ready to withstand large losses in the short term.

It is a process in which you never know whether you will win or lose. The math is simple. Multiply your bet by the odds given in the offer and the final figure is your winnings. Today we will present you most popular sports to bet on in the US…

As expected, football comes first. The most watched and most popular, and therefore the most popular for betting. You are offered endless possibilities. From match winners and basic bets like that, to everything you can imagine. Who will be the first to score a touchdown, which player, how many players will score a TD, how many yards will player catch or how many yards will QB throw or score how many TDs trough the air or on the ground. Then bets that concern the entire season, like entering the playoffs or winning a SuperBowl or some of the prizes, like the MVP.

2. Soccer

Soccer is not the most popular sport in the USA. And until recently, it wasn’t even in the top 10. But popularity are growing very fast.

The emotions generated by soccer can hardly be generated by another sport outside of the USA. In Europe and Latin America, nothing is more important than soccer. But there are ways to increase the adrenaline that each game generates a little more, and it is betting not only on our team but also on those we see as candidates to win the league.

Everyone’s first choice in the USA is MLS league. There are many good teams, especially LA Galaxy, well known globally for Beckham and Ibrahimovic. Similarly, it is possible to bet on renowned international competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish LaLiga, the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga or the Europa League, as well as Copa Libertadores, etc. If your local bookmaker doesn’t have the offer of all the soccer matches you want, that’s no longer a problem, because there are a lot of places on the internet, such as foxz88.net, that have a complete offer.

Perhaps the most exciting way to place bets is to place them live, currently most of the betting pages have the possibility to make your bets in real-time, changing the payment of the bets depending on the result of the match. For example, if the team you think is going to win starts a goal down, the bookmakers start paying more for the losing team and that can give you the chance to take a juicy profit.

3. Basketball

Experts point out that the best sports for sports betting are basketball and tennis. In general, what they refer to is those sports where there are only two possible results, and not like in soccer, for example, which has three variables: victory, draw, defeat.

Thanks to this, bettors who have more experience in basketball use combination betting to ensure profits. With them, they are able to multiply them considerably by making a series of bets in which 3 or 4 of those results are very likely and the fourth and fifth, somewhat riskier.

Because of this, there are those who prefer basketball betting. For that reason and for global popularity of NBA, basketball is at the top of our list. Also EuroLeague is gaining more popularity every year.

4. Tennis

Due to the high number of tennis matches played each year and its wide variety of tournaments, tennis betting has become a huge market.

Betting that tennis players like Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer will be the ones to achieve the victory can be sure bets and you will have great possibilities of success. But it is also true that, due to the low odds that are usually offered by them, the benefits will be small.

To this we must add that when the best tennis players are already in competition in the final rounds, it will be more unpredictable and the odds will remain more balanced. That is, they will be very risky ones, but also the ones that can offer you the best money in return. Because of the Big3 and their loyal fanbase, tennis is one of the most popular in the last 15 years.

5. eSports

ESports are clearly something we didn’t even know about 15 years ago and know is so popular that the prize pool of tournaments is similar to the biggest tennis tournaments.. These are competitions that face two or more players in a video game. Each eSport has its own rules, scores, and tournaments. Most of its players or gamers are people who train daily, just as an elite footballer or tennis player does.

The games that dominate betting are LOL (League of Legends) and CSGO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive). Although the extensive list may include Dota 2, StarCraft II (SC2), World of Warcraft (WOW), Fornite, PUBG, Call of Duty, Crash Royale, BattleWorld, Age of Empires, FIFA, iRacing, among others.

Conclusion

Be responsible and don’t let that become your addiction. But there’s no reason not to occasionally make the game even more interesting this way.