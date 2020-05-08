What Sports to Watch During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s seemingly hard to find anything to watch on during the Coronavirus pandemic, but none more so than sports.

Sporting events were getting canceled or put on hold left right and center. Before you know it there were only a few games to watch across dozens of sports. This drastically impacted TV viewership and it came to the detriment of everybody.

It’s not only the people that are suffering, but the teams, athletes, and industries themselves. All across the United States, everything from the NFL to the NBA is getting canceled. All major sporting events have put operations on hold, and we aren’t sure when they’ll resume.

But that isn’t the case in Europe, as things are starting to settle down with the Coronavirus. Cases are still in high numbers, but only in certain countries while others have managed to cope with it and are one step closer to resuming life back to normal.

It’s also predicted that sport will also resume in these countries in the following weeks, while others aren’t as likely to do it.

While these were necessary precautions that each industry had to take, it can only last for so long until we’re bored out of our mind. But not only that, these industries are losing billions of dollars all because of the pandemic.

Naturally, this means that these industries will take the opportunity to resume operations once they can, and once the government has given them a clearing.

But not all sports events are canceled and some are still going strong. In this article, we are going to tell what sports you can watch during the Coronavirus pandemic, and detail the plans going forward for others.

With all that said, let’s start.

1. UFC

The UFC has other plans when it comes to lockdowns and putting things on hold. While all of the major leagues across the biggest sports have done so, that isn’t the case with UFC president Dana White.

Instead of canceling the season or putting it on hold, the UFC instead schedules fights to be broadcasted behind closed doors with no fans.

This was the case for UFC Fight Night 170 where Charles Oliveria managed a third-round win against Kevin Lee. Many fans agreed that watching the fight behind closed doors and with no fans was were weird and out of the ordinary, but it beats having to do nothing.

Mr. White has also stated that there are plans for future fights to be scheduled within the United States, with both the President and Vice President of the United States giving the green light.

UFC Fight Night 171 featuring Tyrone Woodley and Leon Edwards was under fear of cancellation, but it seems that the match will go on come May 13th.

2. Horse Racing

Many people view horse racing differently to other sports, but that hasn’t stopped it from being the number one viewed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It seems that the main topic of conversation is that all of these events will go on behind closed doors with no fans. And this was certainly the case for Aqueduct Racetrack that held races behind closed doors.

With all that said, these will still broadcast to the general public for the purpose of home entertainment. Major TV networks are also advised to pick up these events as they’ll help save lives by keeping people indoors during the lockdowns.

But if you have a hard time finding broadcasts for all major sports during the lockdown, then make sure to visit 24sportstreams.

As of the current time of writing, there are a few major events scheduled in the world of horse racing. The Kentucky Derby has given the green light and will proceed as scheduled on September 5th. While there is still a long way until then, it is still better than canceling it.

Other events such as the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes are also scheduled for May 16th and June 6th respectively.

3. Soccer

The world’s most viewed sport is seeing a huge hit in viewership thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All major leagues across the world are put on hold, leaving us with a few lesser-known ones that are tasked to provide us with weekend entertainment.

While some major leagues are canceled, such as French League 1, Netherland’s Eredivisie, and Belgian First Division, others are put on hold. It seems everyone is waiting for the likes of the English Premier League, the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Seria A to resume.

While it might be hard for some to do so, others are planning to resume as we speak. A few days ago, reports from Germany emerged that the government allowed the Bundesliga to resume on May 15th. This is just a week from us and fans cannot be more pleasant to hear such news.

While major safety precautions will take place, and games will be played in front of empty stadiums, it is still better than having to null the season.

A hot title race is taking place over in Germany. Bayern Munich is currently first with 55 points followed by their bitter rivals Borrusia Dortmund on 51 and RB Leipzig on 50 points.

But what about the other leagues, when are they coming back? There are no official dates for the likes of the Premier League, LaLiga nor Seria A.

But out of all three, the Premier League and LaLiga are both predicted to resume operations in the coming months. There is much uncertainty over Seria A, as Italy was a major hotspot for the Coronavirus.

Reports came a few days ago saying that the president of LaLiga wishes to resume operations and coordinate with the FA and the Premier League so that both leagues resume at the same time.

Also, FC Barcelona players were tested for the Coronavirus a few days back and all reports came back negative. This is very crucial for the future of soccer, and every major LaLiga team will have to test their players and staff first before resuming operations.