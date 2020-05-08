8 Tips For Planning The Perfect Hen’s Party – 2020 Guide

When one of your best friends tells you that she’s getting married and that you are her bridesmaid, that may be one of the happiest things that she can tell you. However, that certainly comes with a few responsibilities. One of the main ones is organizing the Hens Party. If you have never organized one and you are puzzled about where to start, keep reading because we will help you organize everything easily.

1. Talk to the bride

Communication is essential and since this will be her day, you should always take into consideration her wishes for the day. Ask her about everything that she would like to see and do, as well as the number of guests she would like to invite. If she would rather like to be surprised, then you should proceed accordingly. Keep in mind that this day is all about her and that the goal is to make her feel special on that day.

While some brides prefer to have a party night before the wedding day, others like to organize it at least two weeks before. Both options are perfectly fine but when the party is just before the wedding day, the bride may not be rested as she would like to. Partying can sometimes last all night long which will leave her tired and unable to enjoy her wedding day. It may be a good idea to schedule the party at least a few weeks before the wedding day. This will be better for the bride, but for the guests as well because buying presents is costly and it is certainly something that should be taken into consideration.

3. Pick the location

It is very important to choose a good location that won’t be too expensive and that can easily be accessible to all the guests. Think about all the guests that will be at the party and make sure there is something for all age groups. Not all the guests will be young girls who are ready to party, there will probably be moms or pregnant women who will want to get some rest at some point, so it’s good to have options.

4. Make a guest list

You will need help from the bride for this because she’s the only one who will be able to tell you all the phone numbers and the contacts from the important women in her life that she wants to see at her party. Those are friends from high school and college, colleagues from work, and cousins that will make her feel relaxed and happy, ready to help her step into the new life with her husband.

5. Choose the activities

Hens Party should be all about fun, so get creative. Think about the activities that would be interesting for the guests and keep in mind that all the age groups must be included. Everyone should have a great time. However, one thing that all Hens Parties have in common are good looking guys that will either serve the drinks or strip! Well, if you agree that a party can’t be good without them, check out these guys aussiehunksaustralia.com.au. They are absolutely adorable. Besides that, you can also organize various games and perhaps karaoke since most people love to sing at parties. The most important thing is to have a great time.

6. Plan the budget well

This is truly important, because all the decoration, reservations, food, and drinks will add up, so it is necessary to set the budget and plan accordingly. Make sure you are fully aware of all the expenses that can come up and arrange everything in advance because this will help you avoid a headache after the party. No one wants to get stuck with debt, so this is something that you should consider. Make sure you arrange everything with the hotel you plan to stay in because they usually have arrangements and discounts for occasions like this. Put everything on paper and include a small budget for unexpected things.

7. Print out the main info

It would be useful to print out the main schedule, as well as the important phone numbers for your guests. This is truly important because this way they will have time to get organized and to get ready for the party and all the activities involved. Also, in case there is some problem they will know who to call. This will significantly release the tension, because even though parties are awesome, being somewhere where you’ve never been before may be stressful. Give it to all the guests as soon as they arrive, so they can have it handy at all times.

8. Enjoy it

Organizing a party can easily turn out to be pretty exhausting, but of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t enjoy it once the organization is done. Don’t expect everything to go smoothly, because there will be probably some unexpected things. However, try your best to have fun and enjoy it as much as you can. Always strive to be near the bride to see if she needs anything and help her enjoy her day. Be her support and it will make your friendship even stronger. Even small gestures matter, because getting married is a huge change in anyone’s life.

It is so sweet to have friends who care for you and share special moments with each other.

These were the main guidelines for organizing one incredible Hens Party. Of course, the details may differ, but these were the essential tips that will help you through the process. Also, don’t forget to take a lot of pictures, so the bride can have awesome memories when the parties are done. You can also arrange for a photographer to come and capture all those sweet moments of friendship, happiness, and the pure joy of being together. In the end, the only thing we could say is to keep calm and join the party!