5 Reasons Why You Should Start Selling Sex Toys During a Pandemic

For most Americans, the global pandemic has brought on a major lifestyle shift. Most people are working from home, although many find themselves unemployed or temporarily laid off until the Covid-19 threat subsides. Supplementing regular income or changing careers altogether is a reality for many. Regardless of where you find yourself during this unsettling time, you have some unexpected options at your fingertips. In fact, now is one of the best times to break into the wholesale sex toys industry.

Sure, things may go back to “normal” in the coming months. But many things are permanently changed, such as how most people look at interpersonal relationships and job security. Below, we explore five reasons why you should start selling sex toys during the pandemic.

1. You need to build personal wealth

We all have financial goals. For many people in the U.S., building “personal wealth” means having enough money to send kids to college or retire without worry. For others, being comfortable and getting out of the “paycheck to paycheck” lifestyle is important. Whatever your financial aspirations, you can get there more easily through a second income.

The adult toy industry is an excellent option as a home-based business or second income. You can choose how many products you carry. If you want, you can even specialize in specific types of wholesale sex toys. Since sex toy distributors such as LifestyleDistributing.com offer drop-ship sex toys, you do not need a big upfront investment or to quit your job to start. Simply build your website, choose your products, and start marketing.

2. The adult toy industry is recession-proof

Sex sells, even in the worst of economic times. According to an independently commissioned survey of 2,000 American adults, 76 percent admit they are getting more sexual in their lockdown relationship. Apparently, adult toys play a big part in all of this sexual activity. According to the New York Times, online adult toy sales have boomed during the pandemic. One major retailer has seen a 30 percent spike, despite the country’s economic woes. If that is not great enough, another major brand experienced a 200 percent year-over-year sales increase.

3. Online sales of sex toys have some of the lowest barriers to entry

Getting into business for yourself is now easier and less expensive than ever. In fact, with some light online design skills, you can get your store running for well under $100. Using a storefront platform like Shopify, starting a store comes down to picking an attractive store template, choosing your color scheme, and adding personal touches like a logo. If you do this work yourself, you do not even have to pay upfront for bulk sex toys. Simply work with an adult toy distributor as part of their dropshipping program.

You can choose as few or as many adult toy products available to offer your online customers. Just take some time to learn about each product, write the informative text for merchandising, and set your price point. From there, learning about how to rank high on search engines and reach your target market is something you can do as part of a very small-time investment. As you learn, watch your business grow and stake your claim as a reseller within the booming wholesale sex toys industry.

4. The sex toy market is primed for growth

Even before the pandemic hit and we all were stuck on lockdown, the sex toy industry was expecting seven years of growth. According to Statista.com, adult toy ownership and use are more accepted than ever before. In fact, retailers were told to expect a nine percent annual growth pattern through 2026. This means the U.S. market will go from $28.64 billion to $52.7 billion during this time. Now, after the onset of quarantines, the outlook is better than expected.

5. People are changing how they behave in the bedroom

Even government officials are being franker about sex in the quarantine-era, than ever before. According to Dr. Charlene Brown, once a medical officer for the Food and Drug Administration and a public health expert, having sex with a partner is generally unsafe in the pandemic. In fact, the New York City Health Department is clear: Self-pleasure is your safest bet when it comes to sex. As said in one recent article syndicated in USA Today, unlike sex with other people, using adult toys will not spread coronavirus as long as you wash your hands and the toys themselves for at least 20 seconds each after use. This makes selling drop ship sex toys one of the safest pathways to self-pleasure for your customers and financial progress in your bank account.

In the aforementioned USA Today syndicated story, Katherine Zagone, a sexual wellness expert and medical director, says that sexual play with a loved one at home is also healthy when you quarantine together. She explains that safe sex in our limited circumstances is a time to have fun, enjoy ourselves, and get creative. Quarantine-safe sex boosts oxytocin, reduces stress and anxiety, lowers your blood pressure, and decreases pain. In this time when so many feel disconnected from others, sex improves emotional and mental well-being.

In essence, government officials and medical experts are giving the green light to safe-at-home sex. This gives you an opportunity to offer drop-ship adult toys to individuals and couples for better health and wellness.

