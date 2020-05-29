6 Tips for Selling a House in Poor Condition – 2020 Guide

For those that have not have any kind of previous experience selling a house or an apartment, it can be a difficult and daunting task. There are so many things that a person has to focus on when selling their own home, it can easily get disorienting and overwhelming at times. Finding stability and knowing what to do while working on this kind of project is essential for success. Understanding what must be done is especially important if you have a house that is in poor condition.

Assuming that you are one of those people that don’t have any kind of experience in this area, you are probably going to need some help to get through all of this. Fortunately for you, we are here to help you with this exact problem. This short and simple guide for 2020 will give you the support you need to sell your house there is a precondition for the best possible price.

Whatever you decide to do and whichever guide you want to follow, make sure you do not rush your decisions.

Hire an agent

The easiest way to deal with this kind of problem is to just hire someone that already has some experience in this area. And that someone is a real estate agent. It is that simple. By hiring a professional you are increasing the chances of selling your house and the possibility that the final pricing might actually be good.

Of course, you also have to remember that a real estate agent will cost you quite a bit. Some agents might even ask for a certain percentage of the final price you settle for. Whether this is fair or not, that subject is for another article. What is important now is to decide whether you believe that selling the house by yourself will net you more profit.

Keep in mind, the real estate agent will also help you with all kinds of other stuff. They will find you the best professional movers, you will handle all of the required documentation for selling a house and they will handle a bunch of other stuff which will ultimately lead for you to have a lot more free time doing this period.

Cash house buyers

Another easy and good way to make a nice lump of cash for a house that is in a bad condition is to cash house buyers. A lot of people are skeptical about going down this path, but it is actually very safe and profitable too.

Sure, a company that is a willing to buy your home with cash will not get you as much money as a real estate agent. However, you should also consider the fact that the real estate agent does not have a 100% chance of success. For all you know, your home might never actually sell because it is in such a bad condition.

While a company that buys with cash won’t care about the condition of your home. Of course, it will influence the pricing, but you will always have the choice of whether you want to sell it or not. If you feel comfortable with this kind of solution you should check out cash4homes-us.com.

Declutter

Once you have determined whether you’re going to go with her real estate agent or with cash buyers, it is time to do something about your home to make it more attractive to people. The prettier it gets, the higher the chances that someone will be willing to buy it.

The first thing you will want to do is to start cleaning up some things. Throw out the things that you don’t need or at least store them in the garage or in some storage room. You could also even give it to charity or to some friends, it doesn’t really matter what you do with those items. By decluttering all of those excess items that are taking up so much space in your home, it will look much more attractive to the people who are interested in purchasing it.

Do some cleaning

Once you have cleared things up from all those items and the space has opened up a bit, you should do some cleaning. All of that dust and dirt can look pretty ugly which might repel customers. Wipe the floors of every single room and then to a couple of rounds with the vacuum too. Ensure that everything is sparkly clean.

Add a new layer of paint

A house or an apartment can easily get repulsive over the years if the walls are not cleaned or repainted on time. This is something that happens to everyone’s home which is why it is very important to schedule repainting every two or three years. It will make your home look much more inviting, cleaner, and overall more attractive.

Of course, all of those paint buckets will cost you a bit, but the return on investment is definitely worth it. By spending $200 or $300, the value of your home might jump by $2000 or $3000. Assuming that you want to save as much money as possible, I would recommend painting the walls by yourself because hiring a professional company to do it for you will get expensive. You could always invite your friends or family to help you, of course.

Do some repairs

Repairing your entire house can be very expensive, especially if it is in poor condition. This is why I recommend doing just a couple of minor fixes, to make it just a little bit more attractive to customers. You do not have to replace the entire plumbing system, but you could fix those annoying leaks in the kitchen or in the bathroom.

No one likes moving into a house that has a leak or some other minor problems that can cause frustration and stress.

By following all of these tips that we mentioned above in our guide for 2020, the chances of you selling your house is in the precondition will be much higher.