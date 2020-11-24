Top 9 Tips How to Stay Young-Looking – 2020 Guide

Are you starting to worry about looking older than you are? Are you wondering how to stay young-looking?

As we get older, our skin may begin to look more thin and pale. Yet, you may notice that some folks maintain their youthful appearance well past their middle years.

The secret to staying young involves more than just the right moisturizer. Here are some things you’ve got to know about.

1. Sleep Well

You have a busy life, especially if you’ve got a job, kids, or both. Yet cutting into your sleep time isn’t the best thing for your appearance in the long run.

Your skin naturally regenerates itself overnight, and wakefulness will hinder this from happening. It can also cause a breakdown in collagen due to the stress hormone cortisol. Collagen is a protein that provides structure to your skin.

Depriving yourself of sleep can also lead to dark circles and thin wrinkles, which can really highlight your age.

If you have trouble getting to sleep early enough, consider establishing a nighttime routine that gets you cozy. Take a nice, warm bath, read a book, and don’t get into bed until it’s time to sleep.

If you tend to wake up easily during the night, consider investing in a white noise machine or play some sleep sounds on your electronic device. If you rest for at least 7-9 hours each night, your skin and your mood will thank you!

2. Drink Water

Drinking water can help keep your skin hydrated and restore that younger glow. It can also help fill in your skin.

Water is also a calorie-free way to reduce your appetite before meals. This can help you lose weight and keep that younger, thinner waistline. Water can help your body break down food so your body can absorb more nutrients.

3. Moisturize Your Lips

Dry, chapped, or wrinkly lips can make you look older than you are. If your lips tend to dry easily, make sure you moisturize them overnight for a smoother appearance when you wake up.

You can invest in an overnight lip treatment, or try using petroleum jelly or lip balm before you catch some zzz’s.

4. Take Your Vitamins

A vitamin supplement can help keep your skin plumper as you get older. Vitamin C, for example, can repair free radicals and keep them from becoming cancerous. It can also prevent the acceleration of the aging process.

Vitamin E can also help keep free radicals from causing damage. And it can reduce the damage caused by sun exposure.

In addition, peptides are able to send your skin signals that tell them to produce more collagen. Find a supplement that includes critical anti-aging vitamins, and you’ll be able to protect your skin against premature aging. Check it out!

5. Wear SPF

You won’t need to put on sunscreen every morning to protect your skin from sun damage. Many moisturizers and foundations include an SPF, which can protect your skin even in the winter when you’re shopping or driving.

The sun’s UV rays can break down your collagen and cause problems with elastin. This can cause your skin to wrinkle prematurely.

A daily application of SPF can help smooth out wrinkles, improve your skin’s texture, and fade age spots. Investing in a product that gives your skin a daily dose of it is well worth it.

6. Moisturize

Those with dry skin may moisturize regularly in their teens and twenties, but the habit becomes more critical as we get older. Our skin loses sebum as we get older. This is a slightly oily substance on your skin.

Less sebum may mean you’ve got less acne, but it can also lead to skin that is dryer and looks older. There are plenty of moisturizers for different skin types. As you age, a vitamin-packed anti-aging moisturizer at night can make the difference between healthy and tired-looking skin.

7. Limit Alcohol Consumption

Too much alcohol can cause a deficiency of nutrients, especially those like Vitamin A. Critical nutrients are important for skin regeneration and the production of collagen.

Alcohol in moderation, however, may have some health benefits. A little wine, for example, can provide antioxidants and promote longevity.

Try to limit your alcohol consumption to one glass each day for optimal aging and advantages.

8. Cleanse Gently

It’s important to wash your face each night in order to prevent bacteria, sweat, and oil from building up. Harsh soaps, however, can dry out your skin and leave it open to infection and irritation.

Gentle cleansers can purify your skin without aging you prematurely. They leave your skin feeling fresh without depleting it of important moisture.

9. Eat Your Leafy Greens

Leafy green veggies are packed with things your skin needs. They contain lutein, which can help hydrate your skin cells and hydrate them.

Leafy green veggies are packed with nutrients and fiber but remain low in calories. They can reduce your risk of obesity, disease, and even mental decline.

Leafy green options like kale, spinach, and lettuce can be enjoyed in a salad, or even baked with a little salt. Once you find your favorite way to prepare them, your skin will be thanking you for years.

How to Stay Young Looking

As we start to get a bit older, it’s natural to wonder about how to stay young-looking. With the right sleep, diet, and skin-care routine, you can protect your skin and stay fresher and healthier. It will keep you beautiful, happy, and active for decades!

Don’t stop getting savvy now. For more information on health and lifestyle, read our blog today.