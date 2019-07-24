Study Shows That Older Women Are Still Gettin’ That D

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A study of women’s sexual health published in the Annals of Family Medicine shows that older ladies are still having plenty of sex, thank you very much. About 60 percent of women over 60 responded that they’re sexually active, and that levels of sexual satisfaction are as high for women in their 60s and 70s as they are for women in their 30s and 40s. More to look forward to!

Study author Dr. Holly Thomas told Health Day that “it seems for a lot of women in this age group, whether they have a romantic partner is a big contributor to whether they’re sexually active,” but that since 13 percent of sexually active women don’t have a long-term partner, it’s not safe to assume that a single woman over 60 isn’t having sex.

Thomas said she wasn’t surprised by the findings, but knows that some people might be. “People assume as women get older, they automatically become sexually inactive and sex is not as important to them,” she added, “which isn’t necessarily the case.”

Original by: Rebecca Vipond Brink