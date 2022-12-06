45 Stunning Photos of Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown – Hot Photos

Ever since her acting debut back in 2013, Millie Bobby Brown has been an absolute star on both big and small screens. Nowadays, she is a famous British actress and a teenage sensation that is growing in her influence in popularity on a daily basis.

Although she is only 18 years of age, Millie earned her A-list status as an actress, and besides her most popular role as Eleven in the critically acclaimed Netflix original series Stranger Things, she is part of numerous ongoing projects that are awaited with great anticipation. Despite being so young, Millie has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost a full decade, and the best days seem to be only ahead for her.

Born in Marbella, Spain, in February 2004, Brown has deep roots in southwestern Europe and is recognized as a British actress. Her acting career had a huge lift off when she was cast as Eleven in Stranger Things. This was a real breakthrough for her, after which she landed numerous jobs.

Before the Stranger Things phenomenon happened, Millie had multiple appearances in TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and Intruders. What is really impressive about these appearances is that these roles were landed before she became a teenager.

Her first major movie role was in 2019 when she was cast in Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King of Monsters. Not long after that, in 2020, she had her first co-production experience and played the lead character in the Netflix film Enola Holmes.

Needless to say, Millie Brown is a highly talented actress with a bright future. Aside from her amazing talent for acting, she also makes interesting fashion statements and is very attractive and good-looking. However, do not take our word for it and check the photos in the section below.

1. Millie’s unique style is noticeable in various forms and her wardrobe pieces. For example, this swimsuit offers a bit of retro with a touch of modern and looks positively smashing.

2. Although very young, Brown has appeared on the cover pages of countless popular fashion magazines across the globe. When it comes to popularity, nothing can quite beat the Vogue front page, whose photographers always ensure that their photos look the part that is suitable for a magazine of this magnitude.

Millie posed for Vogue Mexico, and photographers did an amazing job at highlighting her facial features with just the right amount of makeup and beautiful hairstyle.

3. Strangers Things season four party and the premiere was certainly a worldwide sensation and event that countless fans of the show followed. Millie arrived in a bit different outfit than we got used to. She looked much more mature, and fans just could not get their eyes off her.

4. Not long after the new season premiere, Brown was a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show, where she arrived in an interesting purple outfit. It was feathery clothing in which she obviously felt very comfortable, and it showed as she casually entertained fans.

5. Millie Brown posed in numerous commercials and advertisements, and the one that caught the eyes of so many fans is definitely one for Florence by Mills. She was a great choice for this advertisement for skincare, and once again, she did not disappoint with an interesting and stylish yet very simple outfit.

6. On her eighteenth birthday, Millie posed for the Instagram feed in an absolutely gorgeous and sparkling dress.

7. As we mentioned, Brown endorses numerous great brands, and when Samsung made a promotion for Galaxy Z Flip 3, they certainly made a great choice with the face behind it. Millie is the face behind this promotion, and the company definitely got more sales because of it.

8. With the poker face and this interesting dress on, Brown definitely looks on point and much more mature than her years would suggest.

9. Pouting face and cool sunglasses with light blue frames make this photo truly stand out. It shows a bit more casual side of the actress with just a touch of her unique style.

10. Purple framed glasses and this sweater might look like an unusual combination, but Millie seems to find a way to make even the strangest combinations look cool.

11. This picture represents joy, calmness, peace, and love, all framed in one colorful and stylish picture.

12. A mixture of simple, sports, and classy outwear. With these colors and stylish match of wardrobe, this photo is certain to catch the eye of every fan.

13. Baggy clothes are something that not everyone can pull off. However, combining unconventional and modern comes as easy as breathing for Millie Brown.

14. A bit of sass and tons of style. These round glasses and rosy pink lipstick are a perfect match when worn by your favorite Stranger Things star.

15. This light purple eyeshadow with the mixture of curled eyelashes makes Millie’s eye really pop up and catch your attention. Combine that with hair buns and interesting patterns on nails, and you get an authentic appearance of the young actress.

16. This fashionable light-printed costume and beautiful hairstyle is bound to leave you breathless, regardless if you are the actress’s fan or not. It is a soothing photo with colors that add a tiny retro note to it.

17. Nothing can beat simplicity when mixed with the right details. In this photo, Millie is rocking simple Converse sneakers and a light pink shirt that is perfectly combined with these checkered pants.

18. This lipstick color is definitely highlighted in this close-up shot. Nothing too tacky, just Millie being herself and taking this snap with her phone.

19. Rollers in her hair and an ear-to-ear smile on a photo that is sure to make the day for any actress’s fan. When combined with this particular set of colors, it is a real treat for the eyes.

20. This photo depicts Millie in a more serious manner. She seems focused on her book and is dressed for a casual and relaxing Sunday afternoon in the comforts of the home.

21. Brown certainly loves the Florence products, and she and the company seem like a perfect and prosperous fit.

22. In this sensual pose, Millie shows more love for the Florence company and the products they produce.

23. These parrot green colors are not something that every girl can pull. However, Millie looks absolutely stunning as she combines these colors with perfect makeup.

24. This is another photo from the 2020 photoshoot for Glamour magazine. The parrot green top, purple heels, and denim look both casual and elegant on Millie. Excellent combination of just several colors.

25. This is a more vintage look for Millie but is every bit as glamorous as we are used to. It is a refreshing photo where she wears Who What Wear with her natural makeover in a natural environment.

26. Here is a bit different outfit for Millie, but it is combined with her apparently favorite Converse sneakers and childish facial expression that made her one of the favorites in the Stranger Things series.

27. Big smiles all around. This photo is like a breeze of fresh air and is full of colors that have a relaxing effect on the eyes.

28. This is another photo from the same photoshoot, but we now get to see Millie’s full outfit. Nothing too fancy or tacky, just a chill combination from your favorite teenage actress.

29. Although heavy makeup can make younger girls look older, this combination on Millie makes her look as young and tender as she is without it.

30. A touch of glitter and a sparkly pink dress makes Millie’s gaze on this photo absolutely stunning.

31. So far, we have noticed that Brown possesses an extensive collection of eyewear. This particular model was a huge hit on the internet back when this photo was released.

32. Millie really got very skilled in promoting her favorite brands. In this photo, she is lying with a pack of Mills in her hand, and looks breathtaking.

33. In this photo, we have a close-up look at Millie Brown’s naturally beautiful facial features. She rarely wears too much makeup; just a touch of it and her face will catch everyone’s eye.

34. Here, we can see Brown showing off her tan at the beautiful beach.

35. Straight hair, simple makeup, and these earrings may not seem like a lot, but Brown’s face really highlights all of it and just adds to her natural beauty.

36. We have already mentioned that Converse seems to be one of Millie’s favorite sneakers brands. It definitely shows in this photo, where she wears a simple outfit and is surrounded by colorful tea cups — a rather simple yet very creative photograph.

37. This no-care-in-the-world pout, purple pajamas, funky shoes, and overall retro note is sure to catch your eye.

38. A bit different and more mature outfit in this photo, at least different than what we are used to. Millie looks absolutely stunning here and reveals a more artistic side of her.

39. Gorgeous red dress and intriguing necklace. Brown never ceases to amaze us with her creative outfits and superb makeup combinations.

40. With a welcoming smile and a wonderful white dress, Millie looks jaw-dropping in this stylish photograph.

41. Here is a fact that you maybe did not know. Millie Bobby Brown is the youngest UNICEF ambassador as of 2018 and looks absolutely pure and peaceful in this gorgeous white outfit.

42. A bit different hairstyle on this one. Millie looks ravishing in this photoshoot, which beautifully highlights her gorgeous facial features.

43. This navy-blue dress with an interesting style is something that only Brown can pull off and look so casual and stunning at the same time.

44. This stylish and unusual dress looks gorgeous on Millie and really highlights her eyes and face, not to mention it gives her a fresh and more mature look.

45. This L’Officiel cover page reveals your favorite Stranger Things star at her best. Her gaze gets lost somewhere between cameras and gives her a mystique and mature look.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Millie Bobby Brown have her acting debut?

Millie Bobby Brown had her acting debut in 2013 when she appeared as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.

2. What type of disability does Millie Bobby Brown have?

Brown was born with partial hearing loss in her left ear, and over the course of years, she lost all hearing in that ear.

3. Is Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship?

Yes, Millie is in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. The couple publicly revealed their relationship on November 1st, 2021.

4. Who is Millie’s best friend?

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been best friends since Stranger Things started filming.

5. How much money does Millie Bobby Brown make?

According to different sources, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is 10 million USD as of 2022.

6. What school does Millie Bobby Brown go to?

Brown tweeted in 2017 the following: “I have been homeschooled for five years now, and it has worked well for me.” Nowadays, she is an online student at Purdue University, studying health and human services as of August 2022.

