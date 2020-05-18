Creative Fashion Ideas to Stylise Your Corona Look 

Stylize your appearance and stay safe when stepping outdoors with these affordable women’s fashion ideas for your protective wear. Scarf masks and colored contact lenses can give you a stunning celebrity look that’ll make others offer you a second glance.

There’s something thrillingly exotic and sublimely arousing for a man who can only see a woman’s eyes. Imagining what’s under the veil is as intoxicating to the male as believing what’s beneath your blouse.

When your mouth and nose are covered in a veil or mask, your eyes become the focus of your appearance. Covering your face with a scarf or veil is exotically alluring to men as it gives women a more mysterious look. They’ll be more engaging with a tantalizing desire to see more of your face.

Shakespeare reportedly once said that “the eyes are windows to the soul,” but scholars argue that the phrase can be traced back to Biblical scripture.

We instinctively know when someone flashes us with a real smile. There’s an accompanying twinkle or spark in the eyes. They smile with their eyes.

Revitalize Your Style With Scarf Masks

The scarf mask is a brilliantly elegant yet straightforward functional fashion idea available from online stores such as AliExpress that has come out of the worldwide coronavirus scare.

The decorative silky chiffon scarf masks combine a reusable face mask and neck scarf to cover the face and neck, which you can wear loosely as a casual scarf. To include your face, simply pull up the face mask and hook the elastic loops behind your ears.

5 Celebrities With Stunning Eyes

1. Paris Jackson (Micheal Jackson’s daughter) has blue eyes with very dark rings around the outer irises.

2. British TV heartthrob Marshall Lancaster has one blue eye and one hazel flecked with gold.

3. Downtown Abby’s Elizabeth McGovern has aqua blue irises with dark blue outer rings.

4. Stunning American actress, producer, director, and activist Olivia Wilde has exotic blue-green eyes with inner and outer rings of differing colors.

5. Jennifer Connelly has a very captivating gaze with here piercing blue-green eyes flecked with gold and a dark outer ring.

Talent spotters noticed when singer Selena Gomez transformed her brown eyes to gray/blue with colored contact lenses for a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t know that Paris Hilton’s natural eye color is light brown. She’s been wearing colored contact lenses since she was 13 years old, usually wearing blue contact lenses for photoshoots and going out.

Esquire Magazine picked up on Ivanka Trump’s change in eye color from her naturally brown eyes to blue and sometimes green on different occasions.

Socialite Kim Kardashian sparked a trend of combining eye colors by wearing two different colored contacts for photos – imitating celebs that do have two different eye colors caused by a condition called heterochromia.

Kate Bosworth, pictured at the Deauville film festival, has heterochromia. One of her eyes is blue, the other hazel.

5 Female Celebrities with Heterochromia

1. Demi Moore has two completely different color eyes: hazel and green.

2. Angelina Jolie has central heterochromia, making the inner and outer rings of her irises different colors.

3. American actress and model Kate Bosworth (The Horse Whisperer; Remember the

Titans; Blue Crush) has one blue eye and one dark brown eye.

4. British-American actress Jane Seymour (James Bond, ‘Live and Let Die’) has one brown and one green eye.

5. American actress and reality show personality Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls) has one half-brown and half-green eye while the other is entirely green.

When you’re wearing a scarf mask, other people take much more notice of your eyes. You can use colored contact lenses to make your eyes match or contrast creatively with your scarf mask.

Of course, your eyes are precious, so you should only use good quality contact lenses from reputable brands. Using inferior brands could damage your eyes.

Anyone can use colored Contact Lenses Coloured contact lenses with or without impaired vision in the same way conventional transparent contact lenses are used to enhance vision. Colors available include brown, blue, green, or gray.

Motif Contact Lenses White Zombie, Ice Blue, Black Witch, Red Devil, Rainbow, Ork, and Purple Gothica are some of the fun contact lenses that can give you an out-of-this-world look.

Motif contact lenses are popular with Cosplay enthusiasts to perfect the appearance of their favorite fantasy character. These types of contact lenses only change your appearance. They don’t enhance your vision.

The colored surface doesn’t affect your vision as the pupil area is transparent to allow normal levels of light through the center of the eye. Most of the motif lenses at Discountlens can be worn for long periods or used repeatedly.

How long can you wear contact lenses? The contact lenses are categorized as daily, monthly, or yearly lenses. As a rule, most of the colored lenses can be worn for about a month.

How often should I clean or change contact lenses? Daily contact lenses are disposable and meant to be worn only once. You don’t need to clean them. Wear them for the day then throw them out.

High-quality monthly contact lenses can be worn for up to 30 days, even while you sleep, before throwing them out. Again, these generally don’t require any cleaning, but check the manufacturer’s instructions.

Reusable soft contact lenses last many months but require daily cleaning. Take them out at night and use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Again, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Soft contact lenses are easier on your eyes than hard contact lenses. The secret in the softness is silicone hydrogel, which gives the material high water content, making the lenses supple and suitable for long-term use. The color in the contact lenses is sandwiched between two layers of the hydrogel, which means the colors don’t come into contact with your eyes.