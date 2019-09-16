Succeeding in Digital Marketing in the Age of Instant Gratification

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Look around the internet and you will see the impact digital marketing has had. From electoral campaigns to e-commerce ventures, anyone looking to influence masses of people leverages digital marketing. Whether you’re a celebrity or a company, your marketing campaigns aren’t complete without reaching people where they are found most often: the internet.

MainStreetROI mentions that, Building a solid digital marketing strategy is a lot more than just fancy images and catchy phrases. We’re going to take a look at the different factors that should be considered.

Concentrate on website optimization

The speed needed to load a site is one of the most significant factors it takes for a website to be effective for your business. The time your server uses in handling an HTTP request will determine whether or not your business succeeds online.

Even if it’s just a 1% delay page load time, this will lead to an 11% loss in pages views, a 7% drop in conversions and a 16% reduction in customer satisfaction.

Check out the Google page speed optimization tool to find out how you can enhance your sites speed. The following describes a few more helpful tips as well:

Utilize CDN to download alternative server node resources

Minify HTML, CSS and JS

Bypass unneeded redirects

Compress CSS and HTML files

Pro Tip: Build a different site for mobile with “m” as the sub-domain. Mobile sites come up first in Google searches.

Center your efforts on conversion rates

Your site may be receiving a lot of traffic and ranking high for many targeted keywords, but it doesn’t mean anything if there are barely any conversions. Crevand, a top SEO agency, suggests that man small to large businesses don’t realize how crucial it is to increase their conversion rates. Although URL structure, meta tags, and heading tags are vital elements for enhancing conversation rates, there are more parameters you need to manage.

You will have to move past the ordinary website optimization strategies to increase your site’s rate of conversion. The following are a few simple ways to improve in this aspect of marketing:

Eliminating password interference from checkout

Easy navigation

Landing pages that use pointed headlines, CTA and social reviews

Feedback forms

Product videos as they increase purchase potential by 144%

Pro Tip: Review your Google Analytics report at a frequent interval to measure your visitors and their behavior. This will definitely help you on the road toward a better conversion rate.

Produce content with depth

If you’ve been making notes on Google search behaviors, then you know all about different features like rich answers, snippets and knowledge graphs. The reason behind this is how Google is trying to provide users with a better experience as well as increasing the time spent in search results. Promoted snippet results are taking more of the traffic from the top sites in organic search results. You could be ranking in the searches for a certain keyword at the fourth or fifth position, but the most traffic is being secured from featured snippets.

The following explains the best ways to get featured in snippets:

Make content with depth by targeting user’s searches more precisely

Make long tail targeted content

Make content with a question format such as why, how and more

Produce content that uses the right format of H1s, H2s, bullet points and numbers

Pro Tip: Find your own niche and become a master on it, writing about anything and everything means you won’t have as much authority in the eyes of Google.

Concentrate on building your brand

99% of your site’s visitors never purchase the first time they visit according to experts. Build your brand and site quality before pushing for an immediate sale.