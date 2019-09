1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you ever wanted to know what hetero, penis-in-vagina sex looks like from inside the vagina in missionary position?

No? Well too bad, you’re already here and you KNOW you’re either going to watch it now or bookmark it to watch later. Yes, someone put a camera into a woman’s vagina, onto her partner’s penis, and on her nipples and then let them go at it. For science!

My assessment: Sex does not look as good as it feels. Sorry/you’re welcome.

[IFLS]

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink