Tamiko Bolton Life, Career, Marriage, Net Worth

The quickest way to come into the center of the media’s attention is to start to date someone incredibly famous. That’s what Tamiko Bolton did when she began to date one of the richest men in the world, George Soros. Even though she is also an entrepreneur and pharmacist, Bolton earned the most fame after the relationship with Soros.

Keep reading the article below, and you will find out details about the couple’s marriage and much more exciting information.

Early Life

Tamiko Bolton grew up with her parents, a father, a naval commander, and a mother who is a nurse. She was born in 1971 in California, the United States of America. The pharmacist spent childhood with her family in the birthplace.

The entrepreneur enrolled at the University of Utah, where she got the first degree. Afterward, she also got an MBA degree from the University of Miami.

Professional Career

After she finished her education, Bolton got a job as a consultant in health care and education. Besides these jobs, she was a licensed pharmacist. The beautiful lady founded vitamin-sales and dietary supplement companies.

She is also a part of the yoga business and a partner of her husband.

Marriage with George Soros

George Soros is a famous billionaire known as a business tycoon, author, and political activist. Also, he made the company Open Society Foundations, which is a humanitarian agency. Besides, George is a director of the company Soros Fund Management.

Tamiko and George met in the spring of 2008 when they attended the same dinner. After some time, the couple started to date. Later on, they got engaged in Southampton, New York, in George’s home. The celebration was only for close friends and families. The ring that Bolton got was made from Graff diamond with platinum and rose gold band.

On 21st September 2013, the couple got married in Caramoor estate. At the wedding ceremony, they had 500 guests. At the moment of the celebration, George had 83 years, and he is 42 years older than the wife. A lot of celebrities were part of this ceremony. Some of them are Edi Rama, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Jim Yong Kim, Hendrik Toomas Ilves, and many more.

Interestingly, Reem Acra designed Bolton’s wedding dress. Reem Acra also created dresses for Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie.

Net Worth

Until now, Bolton’s net worth is not revealed. However, if we consider that she is an entrepreneur and pharmacist, we can assume that she earns around $140,000 per year.

Tamiko Bolton shares a net worth of her husband, which is estimated to be $8.3 billion.