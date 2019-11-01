Channon Rose Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Nowadays, a lot of people are gaining fame, thanks to social media like YouTube and Instagram. Channon Rose is one of those personalities as she is known as a YouTube star, social media personality, and beauty vlogger. Over time, Channon has a lot of fans who are following her on social media and watch her videos on YouTube.

Early Life

Channon Rose Lindlief was born in Northridge, California, the United States of America, on 16th September 1985. When she was eight, Channon’s parents got divorced. She didn’t have a happy childhood, as her stepmother physically and mentally abused her. These traumatic experiences led to the problems, and she was expelled from three high schools.

Later on, she attended boarding school and EMT and phlebotomy school. She became a medical technician, but soon after, she dropped the school to became an adult film star.

Her experiences in early life led to Channon’s drug addiction. Rose survived drug overdose three times. Also, Rose survived a terrible car accident, after which she was paralyzed, but after surgeries, she started to walk again. During her teenage years, she was 16 times in mental hospitals.

Channon Rose’s YouTube and Porn Movies Career

When Rose left college, she began to work as a stripper. Soon after, she started to make adult movies and took the name Randi Wright. Channon filmed over 60 films in this genre. Also, she appeared on the Playboy TV and in men magazines such as The Hustler.

In 2018, Rose was a part of the comedy Dead Sexy where she had the role of Amber’s mom. The film is about young girls and their sex problems.

After eight years of a career in the porn movies industry, Channon decided to quit this career. Afterward, she made a YouTube channel and named it after herself. She began to make videos about beauty and make-up. On her channel, Rose has more than 1.1 million subscribers. In total, she has 175 million views.

Rose is also a singer, and she released singles like Single White Female and What A Life. Channon wrote an autobiography called The Story of Channon Rose: Lessons Between the Lines.

Personal Life

Rose met her future husband at Match.com, which is a dating website. The couple got married after one year of dating, and the ceremony happened in California. Interestingly, on the day of the celebration, Rose got in a fight with her friend Amber because she was stealing things from her wedding.

Net Worth

As of 2019, Channon Rose has an estimated net worth of $300,000. We can assume that the number will get higher over time.