Sexy Cab Confessions: Tawdry Stories From Uber and Lyft Drivers

These drivers have seen some things

It seems almost everyone is utilizing Uber and Lyft these days. These apps make it easy to track your driver, you don’t have to worry about having cash on hand, they are friendly, and they feel safer than other options.

With so many Uber and Lyft drivers around the world now, they are bound to have good stories of passengers misbehaving. Drunken college kids, puke, and of course, some sexy times by amorous couples who just can’t wait to get home.

Read the best stories Uber and Lyft drivers have of their passengers (and themselves) getting funky.

Working Woman

Picked up this very tall and somewhat muscular looking black girl carrying what looks like a tackle box. She was dressed somewhat.. risque. Gets in the car and I said hello, she responds with a pretty deep voice. We started the trip and she was telling me that she was on her way to do makeup for one of her friends, and her phone rang. She answered the call, and it started off pretty standard, I wasn’t really paying attention. Suddenly I just hear “Girl, what’re you worried about? You have a great lookin clit.” Hmmm. Alright then. Where’s this going? “No, Derek is super sweet, it’ll be fun I promise.” “No girl, he’s just gonna come through the doors…” “Yes I’ll be there. I’ll be outside the doors as one of the topless guards. Anyway, he’s going to pan through doors, focus in on you on the bed. Just start playing with yourself, nothing you haven’t done before.” “Yes, after a few minutes of doing that you call for the guards, and I come in and we f**k.” “Yes I brought the strap-on, it’s in the makeup box.” And that’s the story of the person planning their p*rno during an Uber ride…. (Marnett05)