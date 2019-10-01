10 things to know before dating a Scorpio and falling crazy in love with them

If you’re reading this right now I don’t need to give you any reasons why you should date a Scorpio. You’ve already found one that makes you want to text them 24/7 and maybe marry them and have their obsessively organized little babies. But since you are quite enraptured with and maybe even confused by your Scorpio crush, it can be helpful to know what you’re getting into and if they’re really that freaking inteeeense all the time (spoiler: yup, and then some).

Granted, some part of you is probably like, “This is the hottest person I’ve ever met on like every single level and it’s disturbing, yet great. I’m just gonna wing it!” And that’s so awesome! But you’re reading this because you also want to know if there’s anything else you should keep an eye out for, which of course there is, because Scorpios are human beings and human beings are complex.

It’s important to note that none of these things should dissuade you from dating Scorpios or convince you they’re obviously your soulmate (would that that were an article you could read), and that people of all signs can be awful. Still, with that said, based on my knowledge of Scorpios and the well-worn tropes about how Scorpios in the world behave, there a few things you might want to know before devoting all your time and energy into these captivating yet sensitive humans.

If they’re going through a really challenging time, you’ll probably be the last to know.

But don’t take that personally, since no one else they’re close with will know either. Scorpios are just really private, often because they’re very sensitive and don’t like getting hurt (duh). This just means that if you sense something bubbling under the surface, it might require the jaws of life to get them to admit it.

That whole thing about how you shouldn’t cross them is pretty true.

Generally speaking, you shouldn’t hurt anyone ever if you can help it, but Scorpios in particular are pretty vengeful people. Like, they’ll take time off of work and plot that shit out like a movie villain. They’ll probably even joke about it like, “Oh man, don’t cross me! Haha. I’m serious though.” And just FYI, they really, really are.

They will eventually trust you, it will just take like 17 years.

Are you sensing a pattern here? I’m not meaning to say that Scorpios are high-running emotions wrapped in human flesh, because they’re one of my favorite signs, but they take a while to warm up. That’s also partly because once they do warm up, they’ll probably love you forever and they just wanna make sure they’re putting their energy into the right people. It’s pretty reasonable when you think about it.

They’re kind of sensitive about their birthday, since a holiday usually messes it up for them.

Scorpio birthdays are often either mildly ruined by Halloween parties, or people going out of town for Thanksgiving. Please try to make their birthday a bigger deal than both of those things, or at very least, equal to. I know this hard because Halloween is so great, but try.

You can try to gain control over a Scorpio, but also, good luck.

If your favorite thing to do is take charge, that’s totally fine, but Scorpios will probably one up the shit out of you and they won’t even have to try. They’re just so naturally dominant that giving up that control to you is like LOL, sorry, no.

If you try to make them jealous, prepare for a monster to arise.

Trying to make a Scorpio jealous is like trying to make a great white shark want to kill you, in that it already wants to kill, and you’ve just been like, “No, but seriously, come at me, bro.” Why would you do that??? My point is, if your usual deal is to try and make your partners jealous, skip that shit with Scorpios. They’re already jealous by nature and there’s no reason to multiply that jealousy until they Hulk out.

They will probably never understand why you care what other people think.

Because oh man, they do not. If nothing else, learn from them and mimic this as much as you can. It’s usually a great quality.

They are kind of like all of the best pheromones trapped inside a super hot body full of sex tips.

My point is, your crush on your Scorpio is very warranted and they will not get any less mind-bogglingly sexy. Sorry.

They’re the most private people you’ll ever meet, especially for people who are so freaking nosy.

I know, it’s weird to have someone be a combo of both nosy and private, but just because they don’t want you to get to know them, that doesn’t mean they don’t want to know every tiny detail of your life. Make sense? No? Oh well.

If you’re good to them, they will protect and adore you until they die.

One of the many wonderful parts of Scorpios is that all of that intensity and all of those sensitive feelings can turn them into the most protective, loving people you’ll ever meet. If a Scorpio has chosen you, they’ve probably chosen you for life and will do everything in their power to make sure you feel loved and protected and ~*chosen*~. Being with a Scorpio is a pretty sweet gig.

You know, unless they’re awful, like a lot of people of all signs. Yay!

Original by Lane Moore