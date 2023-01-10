How to Tell Something Anonymously to Your Friend

The relationship that exists between two friends or between a group of friends can be very strong. When we say very strong, we mean that you often spend time together, travel together, have phone conversations that last for an hour, communicate constantly on social networks, and enjoy the time spent as friends. Such friendships often have a large number of secrets that no one should know.

Secrets in friendships can be big and need to be told immediately and only once. Sometimes we cannot tell these secrets directly and live, nor over the phone, so it is necessary to find an anonymous way to say it. Anonymously you can wish to share with your friend some information, a secret, or write a message that he will see. Is there a way? Of course, there is a way, and today we are talking about exactly that.

Several ways to say something anonymously to your friend

Sometimes we just don’t dare to share some information with our friends. It could be because of the sensitivity of the information, or it could be some secret that we don’t want to share, but whatever it is, there is a solution. We bring you several ways in which you can do it anonymously.

1. Send an anonymous text message

Although at first glance this seems like something impossible, it is still possible to share your information anonymously with your friend. How to do that? There are specialized services that can help you compose the message, enter your friend’s number and deliver it to him anonymously, and you can find just with one click here. This is one of the simpler ways for which you will only need your friend’s phone number.

2. Make an anonymous call, but be careful not to hear your voice

Another option offered by mobile phones is to make an anonymous call. But you need to be careful! However, your friend can still recognize your voice, so do something to mask your voice. All that is required is just to enter the necessary prefix that enables anonymous calling, enter the person’s number and make the call. That way you can say what you want to say anonymously, but be careful not to be recognized.

3. Create a fake email address and send the message using a VPN

Another way that can allow you to anonymously send a message to your close acquaintance is as follows – find a great VPN tool, create an email address that will be anonymous, compose the message through the email address and send it. So you can very easily and simply send an important message that should be anonymous to your acquaintance without him knowing that it is you. How? A VPN tool can help you hide your address and prevent your friend from knowing it’s you.

4. Create a fake social media profile and use a VPN tool again

And for this way to say something anonymously to your acquaintance, you will need a VPN tool to hide your address and display an address from another country. All that is required is to set up the VPN, then create a profile on one of the social networks and send a message request to your friend in which you write everything you want him to know. Don’t worry, VPN tools are a simple and very secure option that is hard to crack.

5. Compose a letter and leave it in your friend’s inbox

The last way, which may be the best choice for most of you, is to make a letter and send it to your friend’s address. You can choose to write the letter electronically and print it, or write it in handwriting that is different from yours. Then you just need to take it to your friend’s inbox and leave it. That way, your anonymous message will arrive easily and simply, and the acquaintance will be familiar with what he needs to know.

However, despite all this, you need to be careful, and in the sequel, we bring you something important for you to know.

You need to know this before you start sending anonymous messages

Sending anonymous messages to people is not a crime as long as the messages do not contain threats, and do not mention personal information, relatives, and similar things. So be careful with the content. You need to pay attention to the following:

1. Do not make any threats through anonymous messages – it is best if you have to send a message that does not contain any threatening content that would make the person start an investigation procedure and report the whole incident to the police.

2. Do not mention personal information in any way – mentioning personal information such as date of birth, place of residence and even parts of a person’s intimate life is illegal and can be punishable. Be careful, no matter how anonymous the letter is, there is a way to be reported or caught.

3. Do not insult or use offensive words in any way – be civil, be straight to the point, and do not insult. If you have something to say, say it simply using basic words without anything that would offend the person.

4. Think about whether you want to do it – don’t do anything you don’t want to do or something you’ll regret later. Be careful before you start sending an anonymous message, that is, decide if it is the right step for you.

Conclusion

If you needed to find a way to share a secret or send an important message anonymously to your friend or acquaintance, there are several ways in front of you. However, be careful about the content of the message and the way you communicate. Make sure that the message you send is correct, but also that the whole decision and the way you say something anonymously to your friend is safe. Let this be just a convenient way for you to share something that you might not otherwise be able to say face-to-face.