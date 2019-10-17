The 16 Stages Of Having A Crush On Someone (In GIFs!)

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Crushes don’t happen right away, they evolve over time. Here are the 16 stages you’ll go through before finding true love (or at least something like it for the time being).

1. Getting ready for an event your crush will definitely be at and having trouble trying on outfit options.

2. You’re flirting by the bar, and your friend moves in on the conversation.

3. You spot the person you’ve heard rumored to be hooking up with your crush, and approach.

4. Your friends ask what you think about your crush.

5. Your crush walks into the party. You kinda notice.

6. Your friend admits to a crush on your crush.

7. Your crush approaches with someone who is basically the better version of you.

8. While you’re Facebook trolling, your crush messages you: “Well hello there!”

9. Someone you hate posts on your crush’s wall… aaaaand your crush likes it.

10. Reporting on a successful crush interaction.

11. Before an assured encounter.

12. Your friend mentions that your crush just started dating someone.

13. Your friend casually mentions your crush’s name in conversation, and you react.

14. Doubting your crush will ever feel the same way back…

15. You notice your crush talking to your best friend about something serious.

16. You get definitive proof your crush likes you back.

