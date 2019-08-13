Ladies, Here’s Why You Should Be Having More Orgasms

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There’s no doubt that we all love to have sex. I mean, we’re all adults, aren’t we? Well, what if I told you that having sex can benefit your health? No really, it can. You see, when you reach the big O, you can experience a whole, new world of burned calories, mood lifters, and even depression fighters.

Also, did you know that having an orgasm while surfing the crimson wave can lessen the risk of developing endometriosis? Trust me, there’s way more to learn. Don’t believe me? Keep reading! Whether you’re having sex with your partner or loving on yourself, here are the benefits of having orgasms:

1. Stress Reliever

Ladies, be honest: We’ve all had those rage moments where we wanted to give a big F U to everyone in sight, right? Then you have sex in the midst of your anger and suddenly feel better. That happens because orgasms relieve a ton of stress.

When you orgasm, your body releases the anti-stress hormone oxytocin into the bloodstream. Oxytocin stimulates feelings of warmth and relaxation. In fact, in 2000, sex educator Dr. Carol Rinkleib Ellison interviewed 2,632 women between the ages of 23 and 90 and found that 39% of them masturbated in order to relax.

2. Lessens Anxiety

When you orgasm, the amygdala, the part of your brain involved with emotions like fear and anxiety, shows decreased to no activity.

3. Fights Insomnia

I don’t know about the next woman, but orgasms definitely work as a sedative for me. After having sex, instead of cuddling, I’d just rather roll over and catch a couple of Z’s.

Dr. Ellison conducted another study on 1866 women and found that 32% of them masturbate in order to sleep better. So, ladies, you have two choices: You can either drown yourself in sleeping pills or take the alternative route with something that not only makes you feel good but makes your sleep even better.

4. Relieves Pain

Got a headache? Arthritis? Pain after surgery or childbirth? No worries, have an orgasm! It’s a powerful painkiller, according to MSNBC contributor Brian Alexander. “Oxytocin, a natural chemical in the body that surges before and during climax, gets some of the credit, along with a couple of other compounds like endorphins,” he said.

He also cited research of Rutgers University professor Beverly Whipple who found that “the pain tolerance threshold and pain detection threshold increased significantly by 74.6 percent and 106.7 percent respectively.”

5. Keep Your Parts Healthy

Steady orgasms help keep your lady bits healthy. When you reach the big O, blood rushed to your genital tissue, keeping it refreshed and supple. But in order for this to happen, you’d have to have an orgasm at least once a week. I doubt that would be a problem.

6. Keeps the Calories Burning

We all know sex burns calories. Well, in 30 minutes, you can burn up to 200 calories. Get to humping!

7. Live Longer

Howard S. Friedman, PhD, and author of The Longevity Project: Surprising Discoveries for Health and Long Life, cited the research of Stanford psychologist Lewis Terman who, in 1941, studied the sex lives of 1,500 Californian couples. He recorded the frequency of the women’s orgasms, and 20 years later, studied their death certificates. He found that those who had more orgasms lived longer.

Original by Ashlee Miller