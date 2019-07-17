Ladies Recall Their First Big O…and WOW

The first of many to come…
As your probably know, not all women can reach orgasm through intercourse. It goes without saying that a good partner should try to help you find a way to get off. While getting it on is still certainly enjoyable without finishing, there really is nothing like a good orgasm to put your mind and body at ease. That is, unless you can get that orgasm from somewhere besides a peen.
Do you remember your first orgasm? Was it with your high school sweetheart’s fingers? A vibrator? A shower head? There are plenty of ways to try to help yourself cum. I don’t recall my first Big O, but I guess that means it wasn’t memorable, but I will tell you once a guy got me off just by playing with my nipples. But the following women of Reddit have no problem vividly recalling the first time they felt ecstasy.
Just Relax
I guess I should probably be more specific about my first time.
It wasn’t the first time I’d let a guy go down on me, but it was the first time I didn’t freak out about it. I remember it going something like this in my head: “Oh, geez. Um, is he going down? Yep, he’s definitely down there. Ug, it feels so weird. Should I stop him? I should stop him. Well, I’ll wait just a minute. Breathe, girl. Ok, that’s not so bad. Maybe another minute. Wow, it’s getting better. It feels so WARM. Oh lord, that feels so good… OH, HOLY F***ING S***!”
And the rest is history. (teenMom86)
A Kick of Kink
The only reason I’m answering this one is because no one has the same answer as me:
I was 21 — bound & gagged with a rabbit vibe tied in place so that I couldn’t get away from it. It was something new to say the least. We’d never done anything quite so “different”. I was actually winding up a good panic as it built…and then suddenly bliss. White-hot, legs-shuddering, explosive bliss. Well, the experience was as life-altering as it was explosive. Apparently my previous problem with being unable to reach climax was 100% correlated with me being a latent bondage slut.
Now I know, and knowing is half the battle! (TheSixofSwords)
A Little Help From a Friend
I’m 24 and still haven’t had one from sex. (Ethaxi)
Possessed by the D
I was 20. My first boyfriend was diddling my skittle and I was loving it and then all of a sudden it hit. It was quite powerful. I remember being quite loud and he started to pull away, concerned, but I got a death grip on his hand and growled “DON’T YOU STOP, DAMMIT!” He told me he thought I was possessed. (mweebles)
Technology
I was playing around with my parents Brookstone back massager . Well I started experimenting with it in different places, and one led to another and it ended up between my legs. All of the sudden I felt sensations through my body that i had never felt before. It was like an endless amount of feathers traced every nerve ending in my body until i exploded from the pressure of euphoria.
The next year I was in the bathtub (the ones with the jets) and I pressed my pelvis against the pulsating water current, and BAAZZZAM, another full blown orgasm. [deleted user]
Better Late Than Never
My mid thirties. It can only happen with very powerful vibration (a hitachi wand) because of a crush injury to the area when I suffered as a kid. I honestly thought up until that point that orgasms were just bulls***: a word put to some vague ‘this feels good’ feeling. It wasn’t until my first time that I realized that it was an actual physical reaction – a spasm. A very, very good spasm. I will never be able to have one by something another person does, but at least I know I can have them. (atypicalgamergirl)
