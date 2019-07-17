Ladies Recall Their First Big O…and WOW

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The first of many to come…

As your probably know, not all women can reach orgasm through intercourse. It goes without saying that a good partner should try to help you find a way to get off. While getting it on is still certainly enjoyable without finishing, there really is nothing like a good orgasm to put your mind and body at ease. That is, unless you can get that orgasm from somewhere besides a peen.

Do you remember your first orgasm? Was it with your high school sweetheart’s fingers? A vibrator? A shower head? There are plenty of ways to try to help yourself cum. I don’t recall my first Big O, but I guess that means it wasn’t memorable, but I will tell you once a guy got me off just by playing with my nipples. But the following women of Reddit have no problem vividly recalling the first time they felt ecstasy.

Just Relax

I guess I should probably be more specific about my first time.

It wasn’t the first time I’d let a guy go down on me, but it was the first time I didn’t freak out about it. I remember it going something like this in my head: “Oh, geez. Um, is he going down? Yep, he’s definitely down there. Ug, it feels so weird. Should I stop him? I should stop him. Well, I’ll wait just a minute. Breathe, girl. Ok, that’s not so bad. Maybe another minute. Wow, it’s getting better. It feels so WARM. Oh lord, that feels so good… OH, HOLY F***ING S***!”

And the rest is history. (teenMom86)

A Kick of Kink

The only reason I’m answering this one is because no one has the same answer as me:

I was 21 — bound & gagged with a rabbit vibe tied in place so that I couldn’t get away from it. It was something new to say the least. We’d never done anything quite so “different”. I was actually winding up a good panic as it built…and then suddenly bliss. White-hot, legs-shuddering, explosive bliss. Well, the experience was as life-altering as it was explosive. Apparently my previous problem with being unable to reach climax was 100% correlated with me being a latent bondage slut.

Now I know, and knowing is half the battle! (TheSixofSwords)

A Little Help From a Friend

I’m 24 and still haven’t had one from sex. (Ethaxi)

Possessed by the D

I was 20. My first boyfriend was diddling my skittle and I was loving it and then all of a sudden it hit. It was quite powerful. I remember being quite loud and he started to pull away, concerned, but I got a death grip on his hand and growled “DON’T YOU STOP, DAMMIT!” He told me he thought I was possessed. (mweebles)