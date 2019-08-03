The Best checklist to Healthy & Prosperous Living  

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is important to lead a healthy lifestyle, especially from a young age. There are many ways to live a healthy lifestyle including getting plenty of exercises, practising good sleeping habits, eating nutritious meals and staying away from bad things such as addiction. Living a healthy lifestyle helps prevent health issues such as diabetes and obesity. Children who eat healthily and exercise will make it much easier to have a healthy lifestyle through adolescence and adulthood.

Working Out & Going for Yearly Check-ups

Exercise is a very important factor in leading a healthy lifestyle because it is a natural mood lifter and keeps you physically fit and able. Exercise reduces anxiety, depression, anger, and stress. Exercise is like a “happy pill” because you feel a great sensation after working out. If you aren’t exercising, your body will lose stamina strength and the ability to function properly. It increases muscle strength and also keeps the doctor away. Sitting around increases the risk for heart disease and stroke. Being active lowers blood pressure, keeps your weight under control, boost levels of good cholesterol and prevents bone loss.

Working out can also extend your life expectancy. If you stay physically active throughout your life, you can expect to live 7 years longer than those who are not active. Working out also delays or prevents illnesses and diseases associated with aging. It is also important to get yearly checkups because it can help find problems before they start. Doctors can also detect problems early on, which is when your treatment options and cures are better. Just by getting a yearly checkup, you are increasing your chances of living a longer and more healthier life.

Avoiding Alcohol & Illegal substances

Drinking alcohol causes the heart to weaken and interferes with how the brain functions and how it is structured. For example, the cerebellum is responsible for handling the body’s motor skills and when you drink alcohol, you are more likely to experience memory and emotional response issues. It also impacts how oxygen and nutrient are delivered to the rest of your body and can cause life-threatening liver problems.

Illegal substances are another thing that is detrimental to your health. These substances affect your central nervous system and different types of substances affect the body in different ways. Stimulants speed up the nervous system and large amounts can cause high anxiety, panic, paranoia, and seizures. Hallucinogens cause you to lose touch with reality and may cause you to hear or see things that are not really there. Illegal substance use can cause cancer, psychosis, higher risks of developing other disorders such as depression, mood swings, which can then harm various organs.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or any other type of addiction you can find treatment at, for instance, American Addiction Centers, which offers help with a 90-day program that guarantees to get you clean and sober again. There are many addiction therapies and services that can provide you with the help that you need and can get you on the right path to leading a healthier lifestyle immediately. With the treatment options that are available, you are also able to heal your mind, body, and soul.

Healthy Eating

Eating healthy is a major part of living a healthy lifestyle because it allows you to maintain a healthy weight, promote overall health, and prevent your risks of chronic diseases. Unhealthy eating habits lead to obesity, health risks and illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. If you start eating healthy from a young age or encourage your children to do so, you can help yourself and others stay healthy all throughout your lifetime.

Good amount of sleep

Most people underestimate the importance of sleep. And if you’re a sort of a ton of adults that do the same, you never get enough sleep to feel utterly unwary. You’ll blame that on the quick pace of recent life. Worry, stress, anxiety, and mental chatter are all enemies of sleep.

Good quality sleep is vital for maintaining mental and physical health. Once you’re asleep, your body does vital work like healing and repairing components of your body. That’s why lack of sleep is connected to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and stroke. Adults ought to get a minimum of seven to nine hours of sleep per night for best functioning.

Avoiding Cold Drinks

Avoiding cold soft drinks is another way to lead a healthy lifestyle because these drinks are filled with artificial sweeteners, coloring chemicals, they do not contain nutritional value, and are linked to early aging and effects on the bone and kidneys. Soda does not contain any vitamins or minerals and the artificial sweeteners it contains causes an increase in triglyceride levels. Its coloring chemicals are linked to cancer and the acids found in these drinks acidify the blood and make you deprived of essential nutrients that keep your skin healthy. Soda causes Calcium to be removed from the body and this causes an excess amount of calcium to be deposited into the kidneys which result in kidney stones.

Meditation

Meditation trains your mind to induce quiet. If you’re like most adults, your mind is continually bombarded with thoughts. You think about what you’ll have for dinner, what you had for dinner last night, what your youngsters do, etc. There’s an endless list of thoughts that litter your mind each day.

Constant mental chatter will create a disturbance in your mental state. However, meditation will offer you a few minutes of peace. Long run meditation is shown to scale back stress, improve concentration, and facilitate the development of self-discipline. There are videos and books that may teach you about the meditation. You will even have a meditation category or center in your space.

Conclusion

Living a healthy lifestyle is important and there are many different things that you can do to help get you on the right path to doing so. It stems from eating healthy, exercising, and taking great care of your body but there are also outside factors that you should be aware of. Training yourself and others to live a healthy lifestyle from a young age is very important and has many benefits including extension of your life expectancy.