The Best LA Clubs Where Celebs Go Out

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Being one of the most popular cities in the world, Los Angeles is a desired trip destination for many. The so-called City of Angels is filled with tourists all year long but is also home to a number of clubs, bars, and lounges which are some of the favorite after-hours spots of many celebrities.

After all, celebs enjoy partying as much as anyone else, so if you are looking for a place where you can feel like an A-Lister yourself, here are some of the best, most popular clubs to visit in Los Angeles.

1. Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood

Chateau Marmont Hotel is one of the most legendary places in the city and has been a place of residence, both long-term and short-term, for many celebrities throughout its long history. Located on the Sunset Boulevard, this iconic hotel is home to the famed Bar Marmont which is frequently visited by some of the biggest names in show business. The dimly-lit bar pays homage to classic Hollywood and is the perfect place to spend a romantic evening. The hotel also has a restaurant that serves a full menu of European delicacies.

2. Warwick, Sunset Boulevard

This multi-level nightclub is a favorite partying spot for many celebs. It offers bottle service seating mainly but guarantees a long night filled with fun and good music. The club’s decor includes brick walls, chandeliers, wood rafters, and comfy sofas. This spacious warehouse is the busiest on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, so you can enjoy partying to the fullest downstairs or have a more intimate time in the upstairs lounge. You can visit kevbest.com if you are interested in reading more.

3. Delilah, West Hollywood

Delilah serves as both a restaurant and a nightclub and features decor inspired by the 1920s Golden Age of Hollywood. You can enjoy live music, fancy cocktails, a wide variety of fine wines, and the chance to spot some famous faces on any night of the week.

4. Bootsy Bellows, West Hollywood

Actor David Arquette founded the glam dance club as a tribute to his mother who was a pinup model and burlesque dancer in her youth. With its 1960s art deco inspired interior, it is one of the go-to places for many big names. It offers live music, DJs, and an occasional burlesque show, especially on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

5. Boulevard3, Hollywood

Boulevard3 is a renowned, trendy nightclub that remains as one of the prime places to visit in Los Angeles. It not only organizes major parties every weekend but also hosts numerous events, meaning that the majority of the big names of the entertainment industry have visited the nightclub at least once. Boulevard3 offers an intimate, down-to-earth, yet fun and energetic atmosphere, a massive dance floor, and professional dancers.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a fun time in LA, these places are guaranteed to provide exactly that. Choose the one that best suits your vibe, make sure to call for reservations, and once you do, put on your best outfit and have a fabulous night on the town.