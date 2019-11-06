5 Things That You Should Do To Make Your Car Cooler

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Simply Keeping It Clean

One job that many of us fail to achieve on a schedule that we should. Cars should really be cleaned at a bare minimum of once a week. Not only will this make your car look better, and well presented, it will also prevent minor scratches or marks from worsening through rust. The products that someone can use to get the most out of their wash are endless. From tire cleaners to interior shampoo, how deep you clean really is down to you!

Wrap It

The cost of wrapping a vehicle naturally depends on its size. A Fiat 500 will cost significantly less to wrap that a Ford Ranger for example. With standard charges starting from around £1500, it mat not be the most pocket-friendly option that we have on the list, but it’s certainly one of the most effective. Achieving that much sought-after matt black effect is something to be desired. You must remember though, not all vehicles look great in colors like this. We recommend doing some serious research before making a decision. Seek the help of some experts too, so you final choice is well backed.

Buy Personalized Number Plates

Most people think that buying your own number plates would be a huge expense. This isn’t quite the case, with some selling off the shelf for as little as £165. A great thing about owning your own personalized, dateless number plates (see more on https://www.number1plates.com/dateless-number-plates/ ) is that you can transfer it to any car as you go through life. It is yours to cherish forever. Not only can this hide the age of a vehicle, it can also add an element of class and expense to any car that it sits on.

Get Rear Window Tints

This is a super cheap and effective way to massively improve a vehicle appearance. Doing this as a DIY job is actually not as easy as it may seem though, so it is always recommended that you go and see a professional. Front-side windows and the windscreen of a car have different allowances when it comes to how dark you can have your tints. They must be lighter or more transparent than the rest of the vehicle.

Buy A New Steering Wheel

This may come as a surprise to some people. But it is actually really easy switch and one that many will now want to do once they realize how easy it is. Most entry level vehicles, right up to the sport models are given a boring and chunky steering wheel. This can be seen clearly in most BMW models up to the M-sport ranges. Standard entry level cars have a huge leather effect wheel, while the sportier counterparts are serve a high-spec three spoke wheel that transforms the interior.

Most steering wheel changes are fairly easy to do yourself. Often, all that is needed is a screwdriver to pop out a couple of safety clips, once you can pull the wheel from the dash there is often one wire for the electrical system and one for the airbag. A quick change, and retro-fit of the new wheel by reversing the steps and you are on your way!