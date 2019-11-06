Professional Skin Care Treatments That Make You Look Younger

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all know that the better we take care of our skin, the younger, fresher, and healthier it will look. Following a healthy regimen includes several things, such as moisturizing daily, avoiding lengthy exposure to the sun (and using a sunscreen of at least SPF 30 when you are outdoors!), and drinking plenty of water to hydrate your skin from the inside out. However, even the best skincare practices can’t wholly fight the effects of aging alone – in order to look noticeably younger, and you’ll want to look into these professional skincare treatments that can help slow down the aging process and give you healthy, radiant skin.

Microneedling

Microneedling is receiving a great deal of attention as a skincare treatment these days, particularly for those who wish to reduce the appearance of fine lines. The therapy uses 8-12 fine needles (microneedles, if you will) attached to a motorized device that penetrates the skin 0.5-2.5mm in depth. According to Vasu Skin Solutions, Colorado, the repeated penetration from the needles causes the skin’s dermal layer to form new collagen- its response to healing a wound. Though it sounds a bit scary, micro-needling is gaining immense popularity due to the way it works with your body’s natural skin-growing mechanisms, rather than injecting a foreign substance or chemical into your skin. RF Microneedling doesn’t even require needles: ClareBella Aesthetics of Oklahoma City uses RF Microneedling, in which Radio Frequencies achieve the same skin response. In addition to fine lines, micro-needling can also reduce or even eliminate the appearance of acne scars, enlarged pores, and sun damage.

Fractional Resurfacing

If you’re looking for a way to minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles, you may want to look into fractional resurfacing. This skincare treatment uses radiofrequency and ultrasound energy to give skin a tighter appearance. Additionally, fractional resurfacing works to remodel the deeper layers of skin for lasting effects. Yearly treatments are recommended for smooth skin, an even complexion, and an overall more youthful appearance.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

You probably are aware that plasma is a crucial component of blood- it is, in fact, the substance that allows red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets to be carried throughout the body. When blood is spun in a centrifuge, the blood cells separate from the plasma, which contains a high number of platelets- the cells that promote clotting when wounds are healing. By injecting your plasma into the areas of your face that have lost elasticity, the skin naturally gets plumper, leaving you with a healthy, radiant, youthful appearance. PRP therapy is one of the safest treatments on the market and is often used in conjunction with micro-needling to achieve impressive, long-lasting results.

In this day and age, advanced age doesn’t necessarily have to mean looking older. By looking into one of these professional treatments, you can fight the effects of age and look just as young and vibrant as you feel!