The best meditations apps for your phone

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Meditation apps have become a trend these last couple of years because they are one of the best ways and most efficient way to obtain mindfulness. Whether you want to use guided meditation or more calming stories, or if you want to implement deep breathing exercises, meditation can be a huge benefit to your overall health and wellness.

Research has proven time and time again that meditation can bring numerous benefits to anyone who practices it. You can see a reduction in anxiety, insomnia, depression and your stress levels. You will also see some physical benefits since the proper and deep breathing can reduce your blood pressure and can improve your heart’s variability. This improvement in the heart is what makes us handle stress properly. A lot of studies have also shown that meditation can calm your mind resulting in a lot more comfortable sleep.

For a lot of people, finding the right time and energy to start practicing meditation can be a difficult task. However, with the help of meditations apps, you can easily improve your mindfulness with just a couple of minutes of attention to the right app.

Here are some of the best meditation apps you can use to help you relax your mind and get you a good night’s sleep.

MindTastik

With MindTastik you can easily learn the ancient ways of meditation and find the custom-made meditations that are right for you. There are numerous meditations you can pick from. They offer both unguided and guided ones, while also offering a number of ambient sounds or music to help you get into a deep state of consciousness so you can release your body from all that stress or anxiety.

This app will constantly track the progress of your meditations, emotions, feelings or emotions and use that to customize your meditations for the better.

If you want to know more about MindTastik, you should definitely check out their app on the App Store or Play Store.

Calm

This one is free although it does require you to subscribe if you want to experience every feature and benefit.

This app has a huge range of different meditations that are guided which are designed to help people calm down. This is a different approach to meditation as other apps try to inspire creativity or try to induce more deep thoughts.

Depending on your free time, you can adjust your meditation lengths from 2 minutes to half an hour. If you want to develop a daily regime, then make sure you try out Daily Calm which will offer you meditation guides for both at the start and at the end of the day.

Calm also has various sleep stories, deep breathing exercise and calming ambient noises which can help you fall asleep.

Insight Timer

This app has over 15,000 guided meditations that are completely free. The good thing about having such a huge number of meditations is that you can always change your meditation teachers if you do not like a certain teacher’s voice. This app allows you to customize your own meditations so it suits your needs and preferences.

Omvana

This app also has a wide range of free meditations that can help to improve your relaxation, productivity, sleep, and focus.