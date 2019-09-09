The Best Ways To Use Instagram Bio Link To Drive More Traffic

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The best way to put social media to use in order to drive more traffic to your website is to use the Instagram platform.

This is the most popular visual platform that most of the brands and businesses use to showcase their brand and products and reach out to more and more people in a much better and more effective way.

Instagram being an essentially photo and video sharing app, it can prove to be an extremely powerful platform.

However, and unfortunately, there are still a lot of marketers who are yet to realize the power of this channel and put it to their marketing use. When it comes to driving traffic to any specific website, the potential of Instagram seems to be immense.

Add link in your bio

However, given the fact that you are not allowed to post links in posts, you may find your opportunities to drive direct more organic traffic to your site from Instagram are limited.

Yes, it may seem that it is difficult for your business site to get more traffic simply based on the pictures posted on your Instagram account but then there are ways in which you can make those pictures speak a thousand words and serve your purpose.

Look at the brighter side of Instagram. It allows the users to have one external link added in their bio.

This will make it a prime location

It will encourage visitors to click on it and eventually

It will drive more traffic to your website.

If you do not know how to do it and the beats way to write a bio, you can take cue form reputable sites or take suggestions and help from the experts. Visit sites like Stormlikes.com and others for that matter and be enlightened.

Focus better

However, when you insert a link in your profile bio, you must focus on how best you can do it and make it most effective to encourage more and more viewers to click on it. If you really want to increase the Click Through Rate you should consider and focus on several other issues rather than simply insert the homepage URL of your website in the bio.

It is important that you use a good that that will help you to harness it and help you further to achieve your primary objective of gaining more and more traffic.

When you use the best link in your bio in your Instagram profile to drive traffic this will open so many opportunities for you to grow your business.

This will help you to reach to your business goals as you will then be able to transform them into your prospective clients which will not only increase your customer database but will also increase your business sales volume and revenue.

Optimize your bio link

There are three basic things that you should follow for optimizing your bio link. These are proven strategies that will help you to gain the maximum traffic from social media.

Identify your business goals:

You will need to make it sure that the bio link that you use will surely convert. This is extremely necessary because you will be allowed to insert only one link in your Instagram bio.

You can choose the best link only when you know your business goals well. You must know what you want to achieve through it when people visit your Instagram account. It could be:

To improve your sales volume

To build a better brand awareness or

To grow your newsletter subscribers.

Since you are sure about your business goal you will be able to identify much more easily the specific link to use that will be the most productive considering your brand and product.

For example, if you want to grow the number of your newsletter subscribers, it will be better when you use a link that will take the visitors directly to the landing page. The Instagram follower can then join your mailing list.

Be more targeted:

Using bio link is the best and most productive way to drive more traffic to your business site but do not overlook the risks involved in it just to achieve your signup goals. You may lose the followers when they need to search for the newsletter signup form after you send them to your website.

Instead of praying that they find your newsletter sign up form you will be better off if you are more targeted with your link. It will also be better for your business.

Double check every link:

You will need to research a lot to find the best link and once you do find one, it is very important that you double check every link that you have shortlisted before you choose the final one to include in your Instagram bio. This will make sure that:

The link you use in your bio really works and serves your purpose

More and more viewers go directly to where want them to.

It will also ensure that there are no broken links used which is a very frustrating experience for the users. You will be at a considerable risk of losing not only your Instagram followers but your sales prospects as well.

Use the best tools:

In order to optimize your Instagram link in bio in the best possible way, you can use several tools for that matter. If you choose the right type of tools, then it will help you to:

Add the best links

Tag your products in Instagram posts

Turn your feed into a more clickable one and

Optimize the landing page.

That means with the help of these tools each of your Instagram posts will be more effective as it will be able to lead your viewers to the specific pages on your website as you wish. This will in turn help you to build a strong connection between your Instagram followers and your brandwebsite.

This will eventually help your audience to find the product or the info they are looking for quickly and easily.