The Best/Worst Parts About Being Sick

If you noticed slightly fewer baby panda-related posts on The Frisky last week, your eyes were not deceiving you. I was out sick, or I guess I should say “in” sick, because all I did was sleep, read Gone Girl, and sleep some more.

Because I’ve been a recluse from society and have no idea what’s going on — apparently Ryan Gosling sells knives on QVC now!?!?— all I have to tell you about today is my observations on the best/worst parts of being sick.

BEST: More cat time. Boo’s new favorite thing is to sit square in the middle of my chest when I’m lying on my back, nestle himself right between my boobs, and stare down at my face and purr. It’s quite sweet.

WORST: More cat time. Boo’s other new favorite thing is to paw at my face if I stop petting him. It’s kind of cute … sort of …

BEST: No responsibilities. It’s really hard for me to relax, so even if I’m feeling crappy, a sick day (or two or three) when I don’t have to do anything is a welcome respite. My mind never stops churning, but at least it slows down a little bit.

WORST: Feeling homesick for my parents. Dragging myself out of bed to schlep to the deli and buy toilet paper totally made me miss being a kid and having my mom or dad take care of me when I wasn’t feeling well. I saw an old man on the street and felt weirdly homesick for my dad all of a sudden.

BEST: Ice cream counts as dinner. I had a pretty righteous sore throat and the only thing that felt good on it was Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream.

WORST: That thing where you realize the only thing you ate yesterday was Haagen-Dazs ice cream. I’m not a dieter, but I am trying to eat more healthfully in the new year, and um, so much for that. (So far.)

BEST: NyQuil. I fucking love NyQuil. I love it so much that I’m pretty sure I was dependent on it to sleep for a period of time my senior year of college. That deep, syrupy sleep is hands-down the best sleep I ever get.

WORST: Weaning myself off NyQuil. Getting used to falling asleep with the aid of NyQuil is no good. You can’t drink it forever. I mean, I guess you could, but then no one would want to kiss you because you’d have fake grape breath.

What else are the best and worst parts of being sick? Let us know in the comments!

