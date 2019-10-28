The Disney Princes Ranked By Their Rebound Guy Potential

11. The Beast (Beauty and the Beast)

The worst possible rebound guy. Super possessive and has the worst table manners, this seriously unkempt man child needs an extreme personality makeover that only a live-in girlfriend can provide.

10. Charming (Cinderella)

The man is looking for a wife (or actually, his dad is looking for a wife for him). Run, and ran fast.

9. Florian (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Oh my god Florian, she was just trying to hang out by the well and sing away her pain, this is not karaoke night.