The Four Things You Should be Doing to Care for Your Smile

Your smile is one of the first things people notice about you. And it’s also one of the hardest things to maintain. Unlike your other bones, your teeth won’t heal or renew themselves. This means we have to take care to protect and maintain them. Most of us know that caring for your teeth requires brushing and flossing daily. But that’s not all.

Take Care with Your Toothbrushes



You have to pick the right toothbrush. If your toothbrush has too large of head, it can’t reach the back teeth very well though. If you have gum problems, softer bristles on the toothbrush make it less painful to scrub. That’s necessary to eventually eliminate the bacteria causing your gums to be red, inflamed and even bleed when you brush. An electric toothbrush with a rotating head can get your teeth cleaner. The toothbrushes should be rinsed after each use to wash away the food debris that could turn them into germ factories. Store them where there is enough airflow to dry them out. Replace your toothbrushes every three months.

Get Health Coverage



One way to take care of your teeth is to get the right health insurance such as ISelect. Pick one that has good dental coverage so that you can see a dentist twice a year and take care of any dental issues as they arise. You want to have problems like gum disease or mouth injuries taken care of as quickly as possible. Don’t ignore jaw pain or tooth sensitivity, because it could indicate a serious problem that will only become more expensive to treat as time goes on.

Eat Right



Everything you eat passes by your teeth. Most of us know that sugary food and drink feed cavities. If you won’t stop eating these foods, then brush your teeth immediately after eating them. Another category to avoid is anything acidic. The acid in sodas, citrus, pickles and tomato-based products will weaken the enamel on your teeth. You can limit their effects by eating other foods with a higher pH level at the same time. Whether eating acidic or sugary foods, drink a lot of water to help wash down the harmful substances to minimize how long they sit in your mouth.

Brush at the Right Times, in the Right Way



We already mentioned that most people know they need to brush their teeth daily. However, dentists recommend doing it twice a day. Do it before you go to bed. In addition, do it at least once during the day, ideally after you’ve eaten food whose remains you don’t want to remain on your teeth very long. Brush your teeth for at least two minutes each time, reaching every tooth surface at least once. Use fluoridated toothpaste every time you brush your teeth. Mouthwash is optional. Don’t make the mistake of rinsing your mouth out with water after brushing your teeth with toothpaste.