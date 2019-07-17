Outsourcing Managed IT Services

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Managed IT services are something that’s really attractive for a lot of companies nowadays, and if you are not sure why, we’re here to explain. Since we’re already in late 2019, a lot of businesses are taken online, and use the support of computers in order to get things done more quickly and easily, with the goal to grow and expand at a faster rate.

However, as much as technology helps us, it also involves us in situations that bring a few risks with them, and if we are not being careful enough, those risks can be exploited and in many cases bring “doom” to our career.

What are Managed IT Services?

A couple of decades back, there was a profession called an IT Consultant, and the profession included a person, one who is really skilled and educated on everything related to computers, and that person was entirely responsible for all of the possible issues that might’ve happened in the computer department within a certain company or an organization. However, as time went by, we realized that this method is not really effective, simply because one person is not enough to handle an entire company filled with dozens of computers, and something that not many businessmen liked was the constantly changing monthly bill which really depended on what the IT consultant faced during the previous month.

Upon realizing all of this, many companies decided to form groups of skilled IT professionals that work together closely in order to help other companies with all of their IT responsibilities. Today, those companies are also referred to as Managed IT Services, and they’re the top choice for both newer and larger companies and organizations.

Why are managed IT services better than the traditional IT consultant method that was used long ago? Well, first of all, your IT consultant is not able to be physically present in your IT department at all times, which means that in case something happens, you’ll need to wait for them to come and fix the problem. And we all know what waiting means in the corporate world, wasting time, and time is money.

Managed IT services, such as Centerpoint IT, are using monitoring software and they are able to constantly keep an eye on all of your computer equipment, and in case something happens, they act with urgency, and there is no waiting involved in the process. Also, an IT consultant is not able to provide cyber-security for more than twenty computers at the same time, which leaves your entire IT department vulnerable to malicious hacker-attacks.

Managed IT Services however, offer you many layers of security, and constant monitoring for any suspicious activity that might be approaching your network.

In general, Managed IT Services are much more effective than the traditional IT consultant method, so regardless if you are a newer or a more advanced company, outsourcing IT services is always a smart decision. Many successful corporations and organizations are built with the support of these managed IT services, and if you want to reach that point in the corporate world, you should be following their steps.