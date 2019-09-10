The Guide To Buying Horse Rugs

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Horses are fun animals to be with. They are charming animals and can sure take you for a ride. Although, taking care of them requires effort and time both. There are a lot of different accessories for this animal available in the market. They can actually help you take care of them. One of them surely is rugs. There are different types available in the market which include outdoor, Saxon, and even miniature horse rugs.

However, it is important to remember that there is no universal blanket. The rugs would differ from animal to animal and also from situation to situation. If you are putting on a rug on your horse for the first time, then opt for a lighter rug. This is merely because is not used to wearing a blanket. As an owner, you will have to understand your horse and realize his comfort level. Based on that, you can start increasing the weight of the rug.

There are certain signs based on which you can understand the comfort level of your horse while wearing a shires rug.

If you find your horse shivering or standing unusually stiff, then he might be feeling cold. This might also be applicable if he is unusually tense or has hairs standing up in the end. Apart from that, if you have a group of them, you will generally see them huddling together in groups. If this is the situation, it is better that you get them a thicker rug.

If you find your animal sweating, then it is quite evident that he is feeling warm. For this, you should often check his rib cage and not the shoulder area. He might be feeling warm if he seems restless or unusually thirsty. Change to a lighter rug immediately.

In the beginning, while getting familiar with comfort, it is important to place up your hand regularly under his rug. Also, check his coat under multiple locations. Slowly, you will start getting an idea about his situation.

In colder weather, the coat should be warmer. If you find it cool, then switch to a warmer or add an additional layer on the animal body. When the weather is warmer, check if the rug is damp. This may happen because of his perspiration. You can also buy cheap ones from Church Equestrian in the beginning, to understand what your horse likes.

How to rug the horse in cold months?

It can be a little daunting for new owners to understand the layers and the rugging process of the horses. If your rug him with fleece rugs he will be really comfortable in colder months. Apart from that, he will also eat less.

This is because horses in colder weather usually eat more to generate heat into their body. Although, if you have properly rugged your animal, it will help you in decreasing his food bill drastically. This is because he will already feel warm and would not eat extra food to generate heat.

There are certain specifications which need to be considered before buying in the UK. The most accurate way of getting a rug is by measuring your horse’s size. You should usually measure him in a straight line. Start from his chest and cover his belly part while measuring. Apart from that, you could also measure an existing rug that fits him well.

Conclusion

Rugs are a great way to protect your horse from the weather conditions. You should check rugs for sale and their reviews before making a purchase.