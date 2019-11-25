The Importance of Prototypes and Testing

Building a new product means that there will be a wide range of steps that you need to take in order for it to reach a specific level where it can be mass-produced. Each innovation has its potential users, so, for you to determine whether it can help consumers solve some of their issues, you will need to create a working model that is often referred to as a prototype.

In this article, you will be able to read what is a prototype, as well as the importance of having one before mass-producing an innovation. Let’s take a closer look:

What is a Prototype?

To put it simply, a prototype is a sample of a product that you want to build and sell to people. It is basically a model explaining how the final product will look like and work. There are various companies that specialize in creating working models of your innovation and a finished one will demonstrate how your product works, looks, and how people can use it. This is especially important when you have to get it approved by stakeholders, collect reviews, consult with your partners, and make some changes to it in order to improve the finished product. It is important to have one in the early production stages since it will save you a lot of time and money.

The Importance and Benefits of Having a Prototype and Testing It

Before we take a look at the benefits, take a look at this example. Imagine you are writing a book. You will likely share the outlines with your partner, family members, and friends. Once they have read it, they will be able to give you feedback, hence, you will be able to know if you have missed something or if you have made some mistakes that need to be corrected. And from there, it will be easier for you to deliver your message and finish your book – especially since you will have more information about what needs to be improved. And the same goes for any other product or service you are trying to create.

The benefits of having a prototype include:

1. You Will Understand the Design Intent Better

Prototyping will not only allow you to better visualize the design, but it will also help other people – such as stakeholders, your partners, and other individuals – understand why you are designing that specific product, for what, as well as for who. So, not only will you be able to comprehend it better, but other people as well.

2. Early Reviews and Feedback

When you are building something new, one of the most important things for you is to get early feedback. You will be able to get reviews at all development stages, no matter if you are redesigning the parts or if you are adding more features. Test out what works for people and what does not. This will help you save time and money, as well as make people interested in what you are designing. If you want to see what prototyping services you can get, check out www.startprototyping.com.

3. You Can Get Validation Before Development

Prototyping will help you have different discussions between new versions of your product and the final design. This process will allow you to be determined about what you are building and if it is really useful for people. Keep in mind that the most important people are the ones who will buy your product. Hence, knowing who is your targeted audience and what they think about your product is of the utmost importance.

Conclusion

One of the best ways to know what improvements your product needs is by prototyping and testing it with potential users. Prototyping should never be skipped since with a prototype you will be able to know what you need to take away or add. So, now that you know why prototyping is important, do not waste any more time and start searching for a company that will help you with creating a functioning prototype right away!