The Right Windows for Specific Areas of the Home

When you think about the most beautiful windows, you probably think about the ones that you’ve seen in living rooms and bedrooms. Even though those rooms are often home to some truly stunning windows, the truth is that beautiful ones shouldn’t be reserved for certain types of room.

All areas of the home deserve to have a view and proper ventilation. Even if the room is more challenging because of its angled shape, lack of privacy or its limited space, the right window and door company can set you up with the ideal solution. If you follow these special suggestions, every corner of your home can be filled with fresh air and sunshine.

Ready to learn more about what windows suit your home? Read on.

Basement Windows

A raised basement tends to have minimal space for windows, but there are certain techniques that can make the area feel less dark and dim. The sizes will most likely need to be small because of the limited space above the ground level, so expansive designs are not ideal.

You can squeeze in a series of small windows to bring more sunlight into the room without taking up too much space. You can also pick architectural shapes to create a unique look and to make up for constraints with size and placement.

All About Bathrooms Windows

Bathrooms can be tricky areas to replace windows for a number of reasons — they are usually smaller than other spaces in the house, require privacy and deal with a lot of moisture. Since the space should afford residents more privacy, large and expensive ones are not the best choice.

If the homeowner desperately wants a larger window, there’s always the option to install obscure glass that will conceal the room from view. It’s also clever to transform your bathroom with skylights or to place them high up on the wall.

Bathroom windows are essential because of the amount of steam and window condensation that occurs in these rooms. The excessive moisture can seem like a minor inconvenience when it’s just making the mirror foggy, but there are bigger consequences such as black mold growth and wood rot. Bathroom windows should provide ventilation and air circulation so moisture can escape before it seeps into frames, walls and fabrics.