The Top 5 Best Business Cards for Travelling in 2019

This selection of the best business travel credit cards we have made can earn you rewards while you are traveling, and on top of that, you will also get some bonus benefits that will improve your experience while traveling. You will need to use these credit with certain airlines and hotels if you want to get the best out of them. So whether you are traveling for fun, for a vacation with your family or a business trip, here is our selection of the top 5 travel credit cards for business owners.

1. Ink Business Unlimited

The reason we choose this one is because of the no annual fee policy. This credit card is not necessarily a travel card, but there are still some benefits you can take advantage out of. You can use the points of your card to book flights through Chase or you can choose to transfer your points to another Chase card that allows partner transfers. This credit card offers 1.5% cashback on all of your purchases and you will get a 500 dollar bonus when you spend your first $3,000 in the first 3 months. In the first year, you will also get the bonus 0% APR on all of your purchases. After the first year, the APR will return to a standard value, something between 15.24% and 21.24%. However, without no annual fee, this credit card seems like a great choice

2. Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

According to facecontent.com, with the Ink Business Preferred Credit card, you can also use its points to buy your travel tickets through chase or you can transfer them to any of their various partners, which include 3 hotel chains and 10 airlines. On top of that, if you spend over $5,000 in the first couple of months you will get an 80,000 points bonus and for every dollar, you spend on certain business-related categories you will be getting 3 points. If you use the points to buy travel tickets via Chase, they are worth 25% more.

3. Marriott Bonvoy Business™American Express® Card

We chose this credit card because of its benefits with hotel stays. This one is great for travelers who want to stay loyal to a certain hotel chain. You are able to collect the bonus points pretty fast, in addition, you can also earn 75,000 points in the first three months if you manage to spend more than $3,000.

4. United Explorer Business Card

With this card, you can get about 100,000 bonus miles in just a half of a year. You will be able to get the first half of the 100,000 bonus miles if you manage to spend $25,000 in the first 6 months and you will get the other 50,000 if you spend just $5,000 in the first 3 months.

5. AAdvantage® Aviator® Business Mastercard®

The points for this credit card can be easily collected, which is why it deserves its place on this list. You can get yourself over 60,000 miles if you successfully spend $1,000 in your first three months of getting the credit card. You can also get 2 miles for every dollar you spend on any American Airlines, car rentals, telecom and other.