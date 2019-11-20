The Ultimate Hiking Gear Checklist: A Full Guide

Are you looking for the ultimate gear checklist for hiking and backpacking? Whether you are heading out for a multi-day hiking trip or packing for a trekking adventure overseas, give this list a quick read-through before buying your equipment.

The Perfect Hiking Gear Checklist

You need to fill your pack with epic hiking gear that will have you thoroughly prepared to enjoy everything from a sunrise trek up a mountain pathway to a campfire cookout at sunset.

Remember that every “best checklist guide” is subjective to the needs of each person, and what might be considered cool hiking equipment for one person could also not work for someone else. Carry on reading and use your common sense to check what you will definitely need to pack for your next trip.

What Makes the Best Hiking Gear List?

More Than One Use: Never buy gear that can be used for only one activity: it’s a waste of money. Keep in mind that the more you can double-up on the use of your outdoor activity equipment, the more budget-friendly your spend will be. The items on this list can also be used to travel overseas for a holiday, used for extra guests spending the night, and even taken with you on a picnic at the local park.

Not Cheap – Affordable: If you are an avid hiker, you will love high-quality apparatus and be willing to pay for the durability and brand name. If you have the choice between buying an inferior item because it’s cheap or spending a bit more on something built to last – always choose the long-term option. This is the best advice any new hiker can have.

The Guiding Principles for Any Recommendations:

Safety and other essentials

Layering

Lightweight and packable

Intelligent design and fabrics

It is not a definitive packing list, only an overall recommendation of equipment items.

Core Gear

Backpack

You might want to ask around for any suggested brands and designs, but the most important features a backpack should have are durability and space for multi-day or extended hiking trips. If you have no experience with buying a backpack before, do your homework and research some backpack buying guides that review items delivered to your country or state.

Backpacking Tent

Even if you are hiking as a single person in a group, you might want to think long-term and buy a half-dome tent that comfortably sleeps two.

Sleeping Bag

You can end up going down a real sleeping bag research rabbit-hole when looking for the ideal one for you. Synthetic or real down? Fill a rating? Rectangular fit or mummy bag? Three seasons or four? The main things you should concentrate on are warmth, weight, and whether you want to buy a waterproof stuff sack to house it.

Liner

Think of a sleeping bag liner as the bedsheet on top of your mattress. Slipping into a sleeping bag with a liner is as close to five-star luxury as it gets on a hiking trip. It can also perform double-duty when you are couch surfing in winter or at a badly insulated hostel.

Sleep Pad

Insulating yourself from the cold ground is hiking comfort 101. There are some crazy light and affordable sleeping pads currently on the market.

Stuff Sack

When you see a stuff sack, it screams organization and preparedness. You can use one to carry clean clothes, and another to hold the dirty ones. You can also use them to hang your food away from camp, so bears don’t come by.

Hiking Boots/Sandals

For the most part, hiking boots must suit the terrain where you will be hiking. There’s a whole hiking subgenre devoted to hiking boots, but everyone agrees you should never hit the trail without test-driving a pair thoroughly first.

Trekking Poles

No, these useful items are not only for hesitant walkers; if you have never used a pair of trekking poles, don’t rush to judgment until you’ve used them in the field.

Sunglasses

Never leave home without them.

Headlamp

Don’t keep these useful items in your backpack in the cupboard, take them out, and use them around the house as well.

Swiss Army Knife for Campers

A high-quality multi-utility camping knife can save you from having to remember to pack half a dozen individual items.

Carabiners

There are some affordable carabiners available, but remember to include at least one heavy-duty climbing carabiner for serious weights.

Essential Clothes for Hiking, Camping, and Trekking

Look for technical fiber blends. Remember to suit the clothes for the season and local bug population.

Underwear

Socks – Wool

Long Johns

Shirts and pants

T-shirts

Shorts

Pants

Insulation layers – Fleece, vest

Protective outer layer – Down jackets, parkas, waterproof/water-resistant shell with hood

Rain pants

Poncho with backpack cover extension

Hat – winter and summer versions

Gloves or mittens

Assorted Extra Items

There are many hikers that would never set foot on the hiking trail without some of these items in their backpack. When you ask a hiker what piece of clothing they use the most, the answer is often the humble cotton bandana. It can be used as a sweatband or scarf, can be dipped in water to cool you down or wipe away sweat; it can even double-up to wash the dishes, crab pots off the campfire and tie things together.

Towels are also one of those things that make hiking trips more comfortable. Look for intelligent fibers, lightweight, and durability.

A multi-use bank card, medical aid card, and some cash is always a good thing to pack in case of emergencies.

Cooking Gear and Hydration

Ultimate Hydration Gear for Hiking:

Collapsible, soft water bottle

Water bladder

Water filter/Water Purification

Cooking

There’s something completely satisfying and mesmerizing about cooking over a campfire at the beginning and end of every day’s hiking. If you are going in a crowd, be sure to share the items you will be using to cook with.

Gas stove

Sporks

Mugs

Pots and pans – there are some really handy, lightweight, stackable ones

Washing liquid – biodegradable

Mini spice containers

Ingredients

Little Extras That Make Life Nice

You can think about adding little things to your list if you still haven’t reached your weight limit. Some of the items make life on the hiking trail just that tiny bit extra enjoyable, and others will cause a serious dent in your happiness levels if you forget them completely.

Backpacking chair kit

Toilet paper

Earplugs

Shovel

Ziploc bags

Garbage bags

Double-sided sponge

Duct tape

Emergency shelter blanket

Blister kit

Smartphone

Kindle

Gorilla pod

Guitar

When you have most of the hiking gear on this checklist, you can hit the trails with confidence and a smile.