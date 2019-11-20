Celebrities That Have Gone Under the Knife and Are Not Ashamed

We all love to look beautiful! We want glowing skin, spotless beauty, wrinkle-free skin, and finely chiseled faces. That’s why every beauty product that manages to garner some buzz in the market becomes a hit, because who minds trying out things that might actually elevate you to that desired beauty standard?

Celebrities need to have charming looks more than anyone else.

The business of celebrities demands that they have a picture-perfect face that makes them stand out in the public eye. They are always under pressure to look flawless, so that they can run in the race of winning the title of ‘sexiest’ and ‘the most beautiful’ man/woman. This is why some celebrities don’t mind going under the knife to achieve that ‘Idol’ look to win everyone’s heart. Though most celebrities like to keep their plastic surgeries a hush-hush affair, some are daring enough to publicly reveal it.

Here are some celebrities who are not ashamed to admit that their beauty is the gift of CarolinaFacialPlastics and other body enhancement antics:

Kourtney Kardashian

Who isn’t aware of the Kardashian clan and their imparted beauty standards? But despite all the controversies surrounding Kim Kardashian’s curvy figure, she has never admitted going for an implant. However, unlike Kim, Kourtney Kardashian once admitted it during an interview, telling “Nightline” in 2010 that she had breast implants and her curvy looks are not all-natural. And she is okay with that!

Cardi B

Oh well, who isn’t aware of the pop sensation and Grammy award-winner, rapper Cardi B? But very few people know that the lady behind many Billboard hits has admitted undergoing breast augmentation and liposuction to attain a die-for figure.

Britney Spears

The lady behind the hit songs, “I am a slave 4 U,” and “Oops!…I did it again,” doesn’t at all feel ‘oops’ while admitting that she has taken lip injections and undergone some other procedures involving her face. In 2014, she declared all this in an interview with Instyle magazine, and she is not at all ashamed.

Eiza Gonzalez

If you have fallen for the fine jawline and well-sculpted nose of “Baby Driver” star, Eiza Gonzalez, then you might be surprised to know that her looks are not God gifted. She admitted to her nose surgery in 2011 while talking on the Spanish show, “Hoy.”

Courteney Cox

Unless you have been living under a rock, it is very difficult to imagine that you haven’t viewed one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, “Friends.” And if you are aware of “Friends,” Courteney Cox might not be a new name for you, as she played one of the main roles in this hit sitcom. But what you might not know, is that the lady has admitted to getting lip fillers and injections to enhance her on-screen presence and beauty. The “Friends” actress is very friendly and open about her facial job.

Kris Jenner

The leading lady behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner has also openly admitted undergoing variety of ace enhancement and body lift procedures. She had already undergone breast augmentation surgery before she hit the top rank of fame. And after achieving fame, she has taken botox and fillers to sustain the beauty image people associate with Kardashians.

See? Obtaining perfect beauty is not that hard. If people don’t have natural beauty, they don’t mind going under the knife – even celebrities!