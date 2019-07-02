The Ultimate Men’s Capsule Wardrobe: 10 Pieces To Last A Lifetime

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A capsule wardrobe is, by definition, a selection of clothing pieces that never go out of style and can transcend all seasons. The term was coined back in the1970s but is relevant in today’s sustainable and ethical-conscious fashion world where having a small wardrobe consisting of a few “essential” pieces is both economical and practical.

If you aren’t concerned with the latest fashion trends but you still want to look on-trend and stylish at all times, the secret is in the 10 clothing pieces listed below. Consult our list of capsule wardrobe-worthy clothing pieces for men, and you will never go out-of-style.

Blue or black jeans

Denim jeans are the ultimate desert island clothing item, for both men and women. They are classic, timeless, and incredibly versatile – you can dress them up or down to suit almost any occasion.

Men’s jeans are available to buy in an array of styles, shapes, and colours, and good quality jeans are durable and can last for years. The most common styles being regular/straight-leg jeans, skinny jeans, slim jeans, and loose/relaxed jeans. But continuous dynamic changes in the fashion industry has led to high stakes in styling such as versatile and slim tapered denim by Politix has added stretch for comfort. The lineup is expected to be stylish and at the same time comfortable. Black and blue jeans are the easiest to wear as they can be paired with all kinds of tops, shoes and outwear.

Plain cotton shirt

Every man needs a plain cotton shirt to wear for work or formal occasions such as dinner or meetings. A white shirt is a good option because it can be paired with most trousers, but a black cotton shirt is also incredibly wearable.

Navy crew-neck knit

All good capsule wardrobes need to feature a stylish crew-neck knit. This style of jumper suit most men and can be bought in almost every men’s clothing shop. Navy is a good color in a capsule wardrobe because it won’t go out of style and is very versatile, but grey and black are also good options.

Grey or black blazer

Blazers are another essential clothing item, perfect for turning a casual look into a more smart-casual ensemble. Wear your blazer over a shirt for work, or wear it over a knit jumper for a more relaxed vibe. The more muted the color of your blazer is, the more wearable it is and the longer you will keep it in your wardrobe.

Tailored suit

Tailoring is the key to good dressing. Every man should own at least one suit, and it should be tailored so that it correctly compliments your body shape and height. If you’re on a budget and are buying a suit off-the-rack, ensure that the shoulders and chest fit as best as possible as this area is the most expensive to tailor.

Plain white t-shirt

A plain white t-shirt should never be underestimated; it is the single most effective and stylish piece of clothing a man can own. (Think back men’s fashion in 1950s America with the likes of James Dean sporting a simple white t-shirt with some blue jeans to maximum effect.)

Wear a plain t-shirt under a jumper, with a jacket, with a blazer, with jeans, with tailored trousers, with shorts, on holiday, at work, at the gym… Basically, no man’s wardrobe is complete without one (or multiple).

Plain chino trousers

Chinos are the perfect smart-casual trouser. They are a compromise between casual jeans and smart tailored trousers. Depending on your personal taste and style, you can opt for plain chinos in a navy-shade or in black, or you can opt for a bolder shade such as stone, burgundy or green.

Wool overcoat

A wool overcoat or top coat (e.g. a peacoat) is the perfect outwear on a formal occasion. While it may not keep you warm, it’ll certainly look stylish. Wear it over a shirt and trousers or even over a suit during a formal meeting, dinner, party, etc.

Winter coat

Even if you live in warm climes, there will be a point in the year where the temperature drops, the chilly winds hit and the rain begins to fall. In order to stay warm and dry throughout the colder months, you should invest in a good quality weather-proof winter coat like a parka jacket, puffer jacket or bomber jacket.

Patterned shirt

Lastly, every man’s capsule wardrobe should feature a patterned shirt. They can be worn with jeans and look both casual or stylish, and can add a bit of colour to a bland wardrobe. Choose between checked shirts or striped shirts or even shirts with delicate detailing – the options are aplenty.

Conclusion

As long as your wardrobe features the above 10 clothing items you will be ready for any occasion. Customise with shoes and accessories of your choice, and you’ll be stylish all-year-round.